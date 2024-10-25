Arsenal get major Alexander Isak transfer boost with chances of Newcastle exit now ‘very high’

Arsenal have drawn up a shortlist of world-class striker targets and Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is the man they want most, per TEAMtalk sources.

The Gunners are battling with Manchester City for the Premier League title yet again and this year they face a challenge from Liverpool, so will have to be perfect to secure the trophy.

Mikel Arteta and his staff have been working hard to try and take Arsenal back to its glory days and be the dominant force in England, but their work is not done as they feel they still need to sign a world-class forward to compete with Man City’s Erling Haaland.

TEAMtalk sources say that Arsenal’s recruitment chiefs have made a comprehensive list of striker targets but Isak is the player who ticks all the boxes and has become the Gunners’ ‘dream target’.

We understand that there is a very real possibility that Arsenal will be able to sign Isak due to the Swedish international being unconvinced by the direction of travel Newcastle are taking.

Isak’s top priority is to play consistent Champions League football and he is losing belief that those running the Magpies are able to deliver it as soon as he would like.

The striker has been frustrated watching the likes of Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool consistently finish in the top four and now, he’s holding off contract discussions with Newcastle as he deliberates his future.

READ MORE: Chelsea spy exciting double deal for £100m-rated duo that could see Man Utd, Arsenal miss out

Chances of Alexander Isak exit ‘very high’ – sources

Isak’s current contract expires in 2028 and Newcastle have been hoping to tie him down to a new, long-term deal due to the level in his signature.

However, there is now major doubt behind the scenes that he will put pen to paper and a number of top sides are keen to secure his services.

TEAMtalk understands that it will still take over £100m to lure Isak away from Newcastle, but Arsenal have shown previously that they are willing to splash the cash on the correct player.

The Gunners consider the 25-year-old to be one of the best young strikers in the world and will jump at the opportunity to sign him should it arise.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the possibility of Isak leaving Newcastle at the end of the season is currently ‘very high’ and there could even be an attempt for him in the January window.

Newcastle haven’t given up on tying Isak down to a lucrative new deal but the speculation surrounding his future will only increase as time drags on.

Arsenal transfer latest: Barca winger eyed / Arda Guler targeted

Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking to bring in a new winger next summer as Arteta wants more cover for Bukayo Saka. He wants to sign another player like Leandro Trossard, who can play on both flanks.

Reports suggest that the Gunners have enquired about signing in-form Barcelona winger Raphinha, who scored a stunning hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

However, the Catalans have rejected Arsenal’s advances. Now, the North London side are reportedly looking at another Barcelona winger, Ferran Torres.

It’s claimed that Arsenal are one of several Premier League clubs keen on Torres, with manager Mikel Arteta a ‘huge fan’ of the former Manchester City ace.

Despite having improved their financial situation in recent months, Barcelona will ‘consider offers’ for Torres as they look to increase their transfer funds.

In other news, Arsenal are reportedly interested in Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler, but will face competition from Man City for his signature.

The Cityzens view Guler as a potential long-term replacement for Kevin de Bruyne, who looks likely to depart the Etihad at the end of the season.

DON’T MISS: Premier League Signings of the Season Power Ranking: Arsenal star 6th, Tottenham striker 7th…

IN FOCUS: Isak vs Kai Havertz, 2023/24 stats

Isak v Havertz Prem stat comparison 2023/24