Arsenal are unwilling to to proceed with signing Real Madrid winger Rodrygo at the terms currently being demanded, though there is positive news regarding the club’s hunt for a potent new striker.

A big summer is on the horizon in north London, with Arsenal aiming to make a minimum of three impactful signings. Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad will be arrival number one once his €60m release clause is triggered. Personal terms with the midfield maestro are already agreed.

The two other anticipated additions will come in the forward line, with a left winger and striker wanted.

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams remains a player of interest to Arsenal and has been for some time. However, Sky Germany recently brought news of Williams being leapfrogged by Rodrygo at the very top of Arsenal’s wanted list.

The Real Madrid ace, 24, is understood to be open to a new chapter amid growing dissatisfaction at being marginalised since Kylian Mbappe’s arrival.

Sky Germany revealed initial talks over a deal to bring Rodrygo to Arsenal had taken place. Reports in Spain claimed the magic number that can seal a club-to-club agreement on the transfer fee is €80m / £67.15m.

But while that is a figure well within Arsenal’s means, the latest from Sky Germany suggests Rodrygo’s wage demands are NOT to the Gunners’ liking.

Taking to X, reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed: “A move involving Rodrygo and Arsenal is proving to be very complicated.

“There have been new talks in recent hours. The biggest issue is his wage demands, reportedly around €10 million net per year. Arsenal are not prepared to go that far.

“Rodrygo is willing to leave Real Madrid if the right offer comes in.”

Factoring in the UK’s highest rate of income tax of 45 percent, €10m net per season roughly equates to a gross weekly wage of £300,000.

As Plettenberg stated, those lofty salary demands are thus far preventing a deal from advancing.

Arsenal get serious for Benjamin Sesko

The Rodrygo deal may have run aground, though Plettenberg had rosier news to bring regarding Arsenal’s striker search.

Despite persistent links to Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP, the reporter claimed Arsenal are now in ‘concrete talks’ to sign Benjamin Sesko.

Plettenberg stated: “Arsenal are now in concrete talks with RB Leipzig regarding Benjamin Sesko!

“Marcel Schäfer (Leipzig’s Managing Director of Sport) and Andrea Berta are in contact.

“While Arsenal are also monitoring other strikers such as Viktor Gyökeres, their pursuit of Sesko is serious.

“Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the 21 y/o forward from RB Leipzig. His release clause for the summer stands at €80 million. Deal on.”

Sesko scored 21 goals and provided six assists in 45 appearances for Leipzig this season.