Arsenal get their answer on January midfield snare as UCL progress seals decision for La Liga man

The signing of Martin Zubimendi at Arsenal in January will reportedly be difficult due to Real Sociedad making it through to the Champions League knockouts.

The holding-midfield position at the Emirates is the centre of a lot of discussion at the moment. While Arsenal signed Declan Rice in the summer, he’s put up decent returns going forwards, and could be utilised as more of an attacking option.

That was reinforced when sources told TEAMtalk recently that the Gunners want to unlock Rice’s full potential by strengthening the positions around him, and they were looking at Arthur Vermeeren as a holding-midfield addition.

He’s one of a number of players in the role that are currently under consideration at the Emirates.

Joao Palhinha is on the list, though the majority of England’s big teams want the Fulham man.

Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi has been a target for some time. His performances have not only shown him to be a good asset defensively, but three goals and an assist this season suggest he’s versatile.

Arsenal will have to battle with Barcelona for his signature.

That does not seem to be the only problem they’ll be faced with in pursuit of him.

UCL progress hinders Arsenal pursuit

Indeed, according to football.london, a January move for Zubimendi currently appears difficult.

That’s due to the fact the Spaniard has ‘expressed no desire to leave’ coupled with Sociedad’s progression in the Champions League.

Indeed, it’s said them getting through to the knockouts ‘may have hardened’ Zubimendi’s stance on remaining.

The 24-year-old has played for Sociedad for his entire career, and has never played in the Champions League until this season.

Finishing top of a group that included last season’s runners up Inter Milan would make anybody want to stay and see how far they could go with their club.

Arsenal may avoid purchase altogether

That Arsenal may not be able to sign a holding-midfielder might not be news to them.

TEAMtalk recently revealed the Gunners were considering delaying their pursuit of another target, Vermeeren, until the summer window.

That’s as they’re erring on the side of caution regarding their spending in the winter, and might have to prioritise the defence due to injuries.

Therefore, they might favour a loan in the midfield rather than a permanent transfer. That might not stop them from going after Zubimendi, or another midfielder, in the summer.

With the Spaniard having got his answer regarding how far he can get in Europe with Sociedad, he might have a softer stance on an exit. That said, if they win the Champions League, he’s likely to want to stay.

