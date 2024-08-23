Arsenal have reportedly given a £34m signing the green light to head out on a dream loan move, while Mikel Merino is inching closer to finally heading to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been fairly quiet in the transfer window in terms of incomings this summer, with Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori and Brentford goalkeeper David Raya their sole recruits.

On the flip side, attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe left for Fulham, while full-back Cedric Soares, keeper Arthur Okonkwo, and midfielder Mohamed Elneny left at the end of their contracts earlier this summer.

After weeks of speculation, it seems the Gunners are closing in on their third first-team signing in Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino.

As expected, manager Arteta gave little away, although the 28-year-old is likely to be confirmed as an Arsenal player in the coming days.

On Friday, the Spaniard said: “I cannot talk about any player that’s not with us. There’s still time in the market. Both ways. For all the managers, for all the teams here. You can see it’s getting very busy.”

This was despite Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil saying his goodbyes to the Spain international, who helped his country win this summer’s Euros in Germany.

“Let me say thanks to Merino. He’s been fantastic and I’m proud to see him now making this step,” he said.

One midfielder to arrive, another will exit

It is understood that the 6ft 2in player is travelling to London on Friday ahead of completing a move to the Emirates. And while he comes in, out-of-favour midfielder Fabio Vieira will leave north London on a temporary basis.

The attacking midfielder signed from FC Porto for a fee in the region of £34m in 2022 but he has not had the impact many would have hoped at Arsenal.

Since signing a deal until the summer of 2027 two years ago, the Portugal Under-21 international has made just 49 appearances in all competitions.

In that time, he has scored three goals, bagged nine assists and started just 17 times. More often than not, he has been on the fringes at the Gunners, and it is hard to see where his game time is going to come from as they improve year-on-year.

Now, his old club Porto have leapt at the opportunity to bring him back to the Portuguese giants as The Athletic claims they have agreed a deal to sign him on loan for the season.

With Merino set to arrive and academy product Ethan Nwaneri emerging through the ranks, Vieira has a chance at first-team football again with his former employers.

But, Fabrizio Romano states the agreement is a straight loan and there is no buy option for Porto. He adds that this deal is expected to be approved if they sell winger Sergio Conceicao – who is wanted by Juventus.