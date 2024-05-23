Arsenal goalkeeper targets: EVERY option tipped to replace Ramsdale this summer

Arsenal have been linked with various keepers for the summer

Arsenal shook up their goalkeeping department last summer but it could lead to further changes this year, so here are all the goalkeepers linked with the club.

The decision to bring in David Raya on loan from Brentford as competition for Aaron Ramsdale in 2023 was a surprise one, but it led to the Spaniard overtaking the Englishman in the hierarchy.

Ramsdale could now seek an exit from Arsenal to become a no.1 again elsewhere, which would open up a vacancy for another new keeper at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal will have to decide whether they want someone of a similar level to their remaining no.1 again, or a clear backup.

As they make that decision, here are all the goalkeepers they’ve been linked with ahead of the summer 2024 transfer window. The potential targets are divided into the divisions they currently play in and we explain each situation, including where the rumours can be traced to and what the level of interest is.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Jordan Pickford

Club: Everton

Age: 30

Contract expires: 2027

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in May that Arsenal are considering a surprise swoop for England no.1 Jordan Pickford, who may have to be sacrificed by Everton for financial reasons.

Jason Steele

Club: Brighton

Age: 33 (turns 34 in August)

Contract expires: 2026

Reports out of London in May named Brighton veteran Steele as someone Arsenal could pick up as a more defined backup.

LALIGA

Filip Jorgensen

Club: Villarreal

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2027

Arsenal were one of many clubs said to be scouting Villarreal no.1 Jorgensen by a British report in April.

Andriy Lunin

Club: Real Madrid

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2025

Lunin has stood in admirably for Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid this season, but may lose his place next term, which has led to links with various clubs – including Arsenal, via Spanish media.

Alvaro Valles

Club: Las Palmas

Age: 26 (turns 27 in July)

Contract expires: 2025

Las Palmas are publicly expecting to sell Valles this summer since he has turned down a new contract, and reports in Spain listed Arsenal among his admirers back in March.

SERIE A

Michele Di Gregorio

Club: Monza

Age: 26 (turns 27 in July)

Contract expires: 2027

One of Serie A’s current standout keepers, Michele Di Gregorio was named on Arsenal’s goalkeeping shortlist by a Spanish report in April.

Wojciech Szczesny

Club: Juventus

Age: 34

Contract expires: 2025

Remember him? Wojciech Szczesny rebuilt his career in Italy after leaving Arsenal, but London-based reports have claimed he could be considered for a return to his old club – where he would count as homegrown after coming through their academy – while other papers have backed him to stay at Juventus.

EREDIVISIE

Justin Bijlow

Club: Feyenoord

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2026

Feyenoord might make Justin Bijlow available at a reasonable price this summer and reports in his native Netherlands have mentioned Arsenal – and Arne Slot’s Liverpool – as admirers.

Diant Ramaj

Club: Ajax

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2028

Arsenal were named in February by sources in Ramaj’s native Germany as one of the clubs keeping track of the Ajax goalie, but some of their Premier League rivals were also linked.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Anthony Patterson

Club: Sunderland

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2028

Arsenal could look down to the Championship for long-term competition in goal, after an online report in April said they were scouting – along with Liverpool – Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson.

MLS

Patrick Schulte

Club: Columbus Crew

Age: 23

Contract expires: December 2024 (option to extend until 2025)

Back in March, respected British sources revealed that Arsenal were monitoring MLS keeper Patrick Schulte as a long-term option.

FREE AGENTS

David De Gea

Age: 33

De Gea was released by Manchester United in 2023 and remains unattached, but Arsenal were tipped to offer him a route back into Premier League football by a report in his native Spain back in April.

Lucas Martin

Age: 17

Danish reports in April revealed that Arsenal had taken Lucas Martin on trial, a few months after he reached the end of his contract with Nordsjaelland, and it could lead to a contract offer.

OTHER POSITIONS:

