Mika Godts has been linked with a move to Arsenal

Ajax winger Mika Godts has broken his silence on a potential move to Arsenal or elsewhere this summer amid links to a host of clubs.

Arsenal have struggled over the last month or so with the Gunners losing the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City before exited the FA Cup to Championship side Southampton.

Mikel Arteta’s side have also thrown a big lead away in the Premier League title race with Manchester City, who have a game in hand, closing the gap to just three points.

Arsenal could still end the season by winning the Premier League and Champions League this season but there have been questions marks over their performances.

One area highlighted as a weakness is the left-hand side of their attack with the Gunners eyeing improvements on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard predicted in March on TNT Sports: “I think Arsenal will potentially go for a player on the left.

“I don’t think Gabriel Martinelli has been as good as he was previously maybe and Leandro Trossard is a good player but that is an area they might look at in terms of how to get the team and squad better.”

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Godts is reportedly ‘very open’ to joining Arsenal

And there have been reports that at least one of the Arsenal duo could be replaced in the summer and they are now interested in Belgian winger Godts at Ajax.

The left-sides forward has contributed 16 goals and 11 assists for the Eredivisie side in 29 league appearances and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that the 20-year-old is ‘expected to make his move in the summer’.

Romano recently wrote on X: ‘Mika Godts, expected to make his move in the summer with European top clubs on alert for Ajax gem. Initial approaches already took place.’

HandofArsenal (via Now Arsenal) insists that Godts is ‘very open’ to joining the Gunners in the summer with Andrea Berta continuing to track the young Belgian.

Godts, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, was made Talent of the Month for April by ESPN and, in an interview with the network, he seemed to hint that he could stay at Ajax next season.

When asked about transfer links and suggestions that he’s too good for the Eredivisie, Godts responded: “I’ve heard about it, but fortunately, this is not decided in a TV studio.

“The people within the club and at other clubs decide that. So much is involved that I don’t even know. I hope to experience a great World Cup first, and then I’ll just come back here to hit the ground running next season.”

Another potential target for Arsenal is Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, who looks likely to leave St James’ Park in the summer, and Romano recently revealed it is between Bayern Munich and Premier League clubs for the England international.

Romano said in an update: “Anthony Gordon has really serious chances to leave Newcastle in the summer window.

“At the moment, Bayern are really interested in the player. Premier League clubs could also appear on [the] scene quite soon.

“It’s between Bayern and Premier League [clubs] at this stage.

“Anthony Gordon is attracting serious interest and could be one of the names to watch [this summer].

“[It] depends also on the price tag, Newcastle will decide.

“With Bayern, he’s part of a three-man shortlist for the winger position.”

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