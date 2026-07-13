Arsenal given green light for stunning Julian Alvarez signing after Andrea Berta holds direct talks

Atletico Madrid have made it clear to Julian Alvarez’s camp that they are prepared to sanction a move to Arsenal this summer, but TEAMtalk understands that they remain determined not to strengthen either Barcelona or city rivals Real Madrid.

The Argentina international has become one of the biggest names on the market, and his future is now entering a decisive stage, with several European heavyweights continuing to position themselves.

We understand that Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have maintained regular contact with Alvarez’s representatives throughout the summer.

However, despite both clubs being kept fully informed of developments, they have consistently received the same message – Barcelona remains the player’s preferred destination.

That has not stopped Arsenal from pushing. Sporting director Andrea Berta has held direct talks with Alvarez, and we understand that the striker would be open to the prospect of moving to the Premier League.

It is that willingness which continues to encourage Arsenal, who know they would have little difficulty reaching an agreement with Atletico Madrid should the player decide to look beyond Spain.

For now, though, Alvarez has not altered his position.

Sources close to the player’s camp reiterated to TEAMtalk over the weekend that Barcelona remains his priority, and that has not changed despite growing uncertainty over whether the Catalan giants can complete the deal.

PSG have also made a serious attempt. Sources have told us that PSG manager Luis Enrique has personally spoken with Alvarez as the French champions search for a replacement for Goncalo Ramos, who is joining AC Milan.

While PSG remain in contact with the player, they are also actively exploring alternative centre-forward options.

Sources insist Bradley Barcola’s future is not directly linked to Alvarez’s situation despite continued speculation in France.

Arsenal, meanwhile, continue working on multiple fronts.

Alongside their interest in Alvarez, the Gunners remain focused on strengthening the left side of their attack, with Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers still their priority target.

They also continue to monitor Bradley Barcola’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain, although sources have told us that there is still no certainty the France international will become available.

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Julian Alvarez prefers Barcelona move

Real Madrid also attempted to enter the race for Alvarez earlier this summer.

Madrid submitted an offer as part of president Florentino Perez’s ambitious presidential agenda, but Alvarez has shown little appetite to cross the Madrid divide.

That stance has only strengthened Atletico’s determination not to negotiate with either Real Madrid or Barcelona if they can avoid it.

Instead, Arsenal would represent Atletico’s preferred solution should Alvarez ultimately leave the Metropolitano.

The problem remains convincing the player.

Barcelona currently have an offer worth just over €100million (£85.3m, $114.3m) on the table, but patience inside the Catalan club is beginning to wear thin.

Club president Joan Laporta publicly addressed the situation after arriving in Dallas ahead of Spain’s World Cup semi-final against France.

Laporta said: “What we won’t be doing is dancing to anyone else’s tune. He’s an outstanding player, we maintain the offer. But its validity is not unlimited.”

Those comments have only increased the pressure on Alvarez’s camp to make a decision.

For now, Barcelona remain his first choice, Arsenal remain ready to strike if that move collapses, and Atletico are making it increasingly clear which outcome they would rather see.

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