Sporting CP are waiting for Arsenal to offer Viktor Gyokeres an escape route

Sporting CP are reportedly ‘waiting’ for a fresh offer from Arsenal for Viktor Gyokeres, or he will have to follow ‘orders’ from Sporting after it was previously stated he doesn’t want to.

Gyokeres has been one of the Gunners’ top striker targets for a while. It has seemed clear that either he or Benjamin Sesko will be the man Arsenal go for.

An initial package worth approximately £65million is not one Sporting CP are willing to go for to sell Gyokeres.

As such, Arsenal have gone back to the drawing board to potentially come up with a revised bid.

There is speculation that a fresh offer could come this weekend, with Sporting ‘still waiting for’ an official offer from the Gunners.

If that does not come, Gyokeres ‘has orders’ to report to the club’s training ground on Monday, and while he’s ‘threatening’ not to do so, the club is ‘convinced’ that he won’t be left out and will be there when he’s supposed to be.

It’s suggested there could be ‘big news’ on the transfer front this weekend, though Sporting are still holding out for €80million (£69.1m) in total.

DON’T MISS: The dream Arsenal attack with two new signings to join Bukayo Saka

Why is Gyokeres annoyed at Sporting

Suggestions that Gyokeres never wants to play for Sporting again stem from the club going back on promises made by a previous regime.

It was suggested that former sporting director Hugo Viana had promised the striker he could leave for €60million plus €10million in add-ons.

But president Frederico Varandas has guaranteed that the Portuguese outfit will not let him go for a figure that small.

With Sporting not honouring their previous agreement, in attempts to make a bigger fee from the likes of Arsenal, Gyokeres has become disillusioned.

In June, Fabrizio Romano said: “Viktor Gyokeres has already personally informed Sporting president Varandas about his decision to leave, no intention to play for the club anymore.

“Gyokeres wants new chapter, he feels heartbroken after exit pact and not expected to return to training.”

Arsenal round-up: More Nwaneri danger

Chelsea have reportedly told Ethan Nwaneri that if he has issues with his game time at the Emirates, they’ll be “ready to attack” for him.

It’s after reports that Arsenal are in talks over a fresh contract with him, but it’s also believed if they can’t come to an agreement by the end of the coming season, he’ll have “Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City. He will have them all on his doorstep.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to have agreed personal terms with Blues winger Noni Madueke.

It’s believed he’s appreciated at the club given he can play on both wings, though whether he’d want to do that has been disputed of late.

Viktor Gyokeres quiz