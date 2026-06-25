Arsenal have ‘strong chance’ of signing Morgan Rogers as journalist reveals minimum fee Villa will receive

Arsenal are ready to open the bidding to prise Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa amid claims the player has already green-lit the move, though TEAMtalk can explain why Unai Emery’s side will be no pushovers over the price and will not be convinced to sell their prized asset easily.

Rogers registered 17 G/A across the 2025/26 season (10 goals, seven assists) from 37 appearances as he underlined his ability as one of the leading playmakers in the English game and having helped Aston Villa end a 30-year wait to win a major trophy as they triumphed in the Europa League.

And while back in the Champions League again next season, it’s understood that Aston Villa’s determination to keep Rogers will come under severe pressure from Arsenal, who have locked on to the player as a perfect addition to the left side of their attack.

Nonetheless, TEAMtalk understands that the 23-year-old is eager to make the move, having been won over by Arsenal’s ‘pitch’ and with the player favouring a move to Emirates Stadium over rival interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

Now, with that interest heating up, journalist Ben Jacobs has described the England man as Arsenal’s ‘leading target’ and believes bidding for his services will begin at £80m.

“I do expect Arsenal to sign Morgan Rogers. He is Arsenal’s leading target for left-wing and/or No 10,” Jacobs told Latte Firm’s YouTube channel.

“My information is that Rogers has zero preference as to whether he’s signed as a left-winger or a No 10.

Arsenal are expected to bid and this could move quickly. Aston Villa, even with Champions League football, are looking for a major sale to balance their books.

“When Rogers extended last year, there was an understanding that he could leave this summer for a fee of £80m as a starting point. It’s NOT a release clause or gentleman’s understanding, but Villa had said they will not unduly stand in his way.

“I’m still told engagement will start at £80m, that’s NOT to say it’ll be the number that secures a transfer, but that is the beginning to start a conversation with Aston Villa. I think there’s a very strong chance this deal happens.”

READ MORE: Agent Rice ‘charming’ Rogers to join Arsenal as Berta goes all out for Aston Villa superstar

Arsenal’s Morgan Rogers’ move and the truths over Aston Villa price

Indeed, while TEAMtalk very much understands Arsenal’s interest in Rogers is genuine – something we have been reporting on for several weeks now – we can reveal that Villa remain resolute in their determination to keep the player.

And, reporting on the price point over Rogers back on May 2, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey insisted Aston Villa have absolutely zero intention of allowing the player to leave unless a record-breaking package is put on their desk, well in excess of £100m.

Furthermore, Bailey explained that Villa would use the fee spent by Liverpool on Florian Wirtz last summer (£116m, €135m) as a benchmark should the Gunners launch an official approach.

In addition, while Villa may need to make a major sale to fund their own summer spending, there is no guarantee that Rogers is the one they will sacrifice, with Emery determined to keep the player at Villa Park and build his side around him.

And while Rogers himself could yet force Villa’s hand should he make it clear he wants to leave, Villa’s resolve to collect a mammoth fee for the player has only been strengthened by the ongoing saga surrounding Elliot Anderson’s proposed record-breaking move from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City.

As Bailey explains: ‘The 23-year-old only signed a new long-term deal in November, and crucially, TEAMtalk is told by club sources that the contract does not include a release clause. That leaves Aston Villa in full control of his future and able to dictate any potential transfer terms.

Despite suggestions elsewhere that offers in the region of £80m could be enough, Villa sources have dismissed those claims outright. Instead, they believe Rogers’ true market value sits significantly higher and should be benchmarked against elite-level transfers.

‘In fact, insiders have pointed to the deal that saw Florian Wirtz move last summer as a key reference point, with Villa viewing Rogers as comparable in both age profile and overall standing in the game.

‘There is a strong belief within the club that Rogers is among the very best young forwards in world football, and that status demands a premium fee reflective of the modern market.’

Despite that stance, Bailey, though, admits that it is unlikely to deter Arsenal, while Fabrizio Romano has also declared a move to take Rogers to Arsenal as being “absolutely on”.

Perhaps most damningly for Aston Villa, sources are adamant that Rogers feels now is the right time to take the next step in his career and is ready to push for a move to Arsenal as a result – a verdict which could ultimately prove decisive.

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