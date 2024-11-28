Arsenal heap more misery on Man City with £54m January signing approved

Arsenal have approved making a move for a classy Premier League midfielder in January, with a deal to deprive Manchester City of a potential replacement for Rodri, according to reports.

Man City are clearly suffering without Ballon d’Or winner Rodri pulling the strings in central midfield. The Spaniard suffered an ACL injury back in September that prematurely ended his season.

Pep Guardiola’s side have lost five of their last six across all competitions and threw away a three-goal lead versus Feyenoord in the other contest that resulted in a draw.

The lack of legs and energy in midfield has been highlighted as a major concern for Guardiola and a high profile addition in January is expected.

Sources told TEAMtalk on November 23 that Man City have identified Crystal Palace star, Adam Wharton, as a viable replacement for Rodri. What’s more, we were informed a winter window approach was planned.

But according to a fresh update from Caught Offside, Arsenal have signed off on an approach of their own and hope to land yet another blow on Man City’s ailing campaign.

Caught Offside added ‘some talks’ have already been held with regards to Wharton’s potential transfer to the Emirates. Whether that relates to talks with the player’s camp or talks between the two clubs was not made clear.

In any case, what is clear is Wharton is not a player Palace will part ways with on the cheap. Arsenal reportedly hope to seal a deal for around £46m, though Palace are expected to ask for £54m.

Adam Wharton not only midfielder in Arsenal, Man City’s sights

Wharton immediately looked at home in the Premier League upon joining Palace from Blackburn Rovers (£18m rising to £22m) in January of 2024.

An impressive six-month spell in the top flight ultimately led to Wharton breaking into England’s squad for Euro 2024.

Wharton is a key performer for Oliver Glanser’s side at club level and Caught Offside stressed Palace will take some convincing to greenlight an exit mid-season.

Indeed, the Eagles currently sit 19th in the table and losing a player the calibre of Wharton would only enhance their chances of going down unless the money was re-invested wisely.

Arsenal and Man City do have an alternative midfielder in mind in the event Wharton either stays at Palace or joins the other club.

Both sides are keen on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi who per reports in Spain, has warmed to the idea of leaving his boyhood club.

However, Liverpool – who tried in vain to sign Zubimendi last summer – are prepared to pay Zubimendi’s release clause once again.

Latest Arsenal news – Kolo Muani, Isak, Sesko, Retegui, Gyokeres

In other news, Caught Offside claim PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani has emerged as a viable transfer target for Arsenal.

The Gunners’ dream target for the striker position is Alexander Isak, though Newcastle value their talisman at an eye-watering £115m.

Kolo Muani along with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Mateo Retegui of Atalanta are viewed as more cost-effective alternatives in north London.

Elsewhere, one striker who looks destined to swerve Arsenal is Viktor Gyokeres. Per The Sun, Gyokeres wants to reunite with former Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

How Rodri compares to Adam Wharton