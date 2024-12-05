Arsenal have reportedly held talks with Wolves over the possibility of signing in-form forward Matheus Cunha, as interest grows in one of their own fringe players.

Mikel Arteta’s team have recaptured their mojo of late, with Arsenal winning four games in a row in all competitions – and comprehensively to boot.

But the Gunners are always on the lookout to bolster their attack, with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres, and Jonathan David linked with a move to the Emirates. A newer name to crop up is Wolves star Cunha, who has been excellent for Gary O’Neil’s team over the past 18 months.

And according to Caught Offside, Arsenal are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old, who joined from Atletico Madrid for £44m (€53m, $56m), as are Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports Italy journalist Luca Marchetti claims Napoli are actively working to sign Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior. However, the Gunners would want a permanent exit for the out-of-favour defender and the Serie A team are said to be favouring a January loan move.

Marchetti told Forza Napoli Sempre on Radio Marte: “Can Kiwior arrive on loan, while Danilo can be bought on sale? We confirm that both negotiations are there, but they are not simple. Teams that have interesting players do not lend them to you at the start of the transfer market, and those who buy focus on the needs of those who sell, looking for those who are perhaps playing less at the moment.

“The club’s work is to make Kiwior understand that he could have more space at Arsenal, but they are not giving it to him. The Gunners, for their part, have made it known that they are willing to sell but not to lend.”

Two players going in different directions

Cunha is proving to be one of this season’s best players in the Premier League, scoring seven goals and bagging three assists in 14 appearances for a struggling Wolves side.

He is backing up last season’s effort of 12 goals and seven assists and that has caught the attention of multiple English top-flight sides.

To highlight his impressive performances, Cunha has become the first player ever to be nominated three times in a single month for the Premier League’s Goal of the Month award, off the back of his strike against Southampton and his brace at Fulham in November.

Conversely, Arsenal defender Kiwior has made 11 appearances for the north London outfit this term but just three of those have been starts.

He is firmly behind Gabriel, William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori, and others, in the defensive pecking order and it seems his time with the club could be drawing to a close.

Arsenal transfer round-up: Saudi battle looms as transfer race intensifies

Arsenal reportedly face competition from Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal for Spanish talent Alberto Moleiro, 21.

The attacking midfielder, who can play as a winger and was a former target for Liverpool and Manchester City, has been starring for Las Palmas and that has alerted the Gunners and Al-Hilal.

Elsewhere, Arteta’s side are facing growing competition from Chelsea for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders – but the Serie A team want to tie him down to a new deal.

Tottenham and City are also keeping tabs on the Dutch international, who is said to be worth €50million (£41.5m/$52.5m).

Finally, Arsenal are reportedly weighing up whether or not to move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin – who is set to become a free agent next summer.

