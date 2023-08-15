Arsenal expecting ‘improved offer’ for £50m star as Gunners work towards ‘compromise’

Monaco are reportedly expected to return with an ‘improved offer’ for Folarin Balogun, as Arsenal are open to ‘finding a compromise’ to sell the striker.

Balogun was one of the most in-form players in Europe last season. The forward bagged 21 goals alongside three assists on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims.

That’s not afforded him a role back at the Emirates this season, though. Mikel Arteta is seemingly wary of introducing the 22-year-old into the mix too quickly.

When Gabriel Jesus sustained an injury that he remains sidelined because of, the Gunners boss stated “the plans don’t change at all” for Balogun.

As such, he’ll not be given much opportunity to build on last season’s form unless he can get himself a move away from the Emirates.

There have been suitors interested in giving him that chance. Inter Milan were one of the main names, but seem to have dropped out, while Lens’ chances of competing the snare seem unlikely.

Monaco made a concrete attempt to sign Balogun, but had their offer knocked back as it did not meet Arsenal’s £50million asking price – though it was suggested they might accept £45million.

Tottenham have also registered shock interest in the forward from their rival side, after Harry Kane made the move to Bayern Munich.

Monaco preparing ‘improved offer’ for Balogun

There has been no suggestion that Spurs are going to move for him, there’s just interest at this stage.

Monaco, though, are apparently going to come back in stronger for Balogun. The Daily Mail reports they are ‘expected to return with an improved offer’ for the forward.

That comes after reported talks between sporting directors Edu and Thiago Scuro. It’s stated those talks were held ‘with a view to finding a compromise’.

It’s unclear what the value of Monaco’s previous bid was, just that it was below Arsenal’s asking price.

However, the suggestion the Gunners may have accepted £45million means it was likely less than that, but that shows they had already considered compromising.

Arsenal could hinder Tottenham’s Balogun pursuit

Arsenal selling to Monaco would obviously mean that Tottenham – the Gunners’ rivals – would not gain the services of Balogun.

While they’re not using him themselves at the minute, they’d likely rather not see Spurs have a quality asset in their side that could bring them closer to their level.

Having displayed a good eye for goal in Ligue 1 last season, there’s no reason to suggest Balogun couldn’t also find the net in England.

As such, Arsenal might prefer to sell to Monaco, knowing they’re not strengthening a direct rival. That, and a guarantee of making money from a player currently on the fringes, may be reasons for the compromise.

