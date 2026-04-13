Arsenal in ‘active’ talks with Arteta’s ‘lawyer’ after new manager chosen

A stunning report claims Arsenal have already lined up their next manager and Mikel Arteta won’t be in charge next season if he fails to win a trophy, and Fabrizio Romano has now weighed in on the topic.

In the space of a few weeks, Arsenal have gone from dreaming of a quadruple to clinging on to hope of lifting just one trophy this term.

Defeat in the League Cup final was quickly followed by a shock exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Championship side Southampton.

Arsenal should progress past Sporting CP in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, though Atletico Madrid or Barcelona would await in the semi-finals. The real fear for the Gunners is who they’d then face in the final, with both PSG and Bayern Munich looking unstoppable on the other side of the draw.

In the Premier League, defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday has handed control of the title to Manchester City. If Pep Guardiola’s side win their last seven matches and overturn a small goal difference deficit of just three, they’ll be champions again.

Arsenal’s season is crumbling before Mikel Arteta’s eyes and according to Mundo Deportivo, the club won’t take another trophyless season laying down.

They claimed failure to win either of the Premier League or Champions League will result in Arsenal making a ‘radical turn’, with Arteta’s credit fast ‘running out’.

Furthermore, the outlet outright declared another trophyless season would mean ‘Arteta would not continue at Arsenal next season.’

It was also claimed former Arsenal favourite, Cesc Fabregas – who is currently working wonders at Como – has ‘already’ been lined up by Arsenal as the ‘ideal candidate to replace’ Arteta.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on the speculation, and as you might expect, the Gunners hierarchy are taking a much more measured and pragmatic approach to the situation than what the reports from Spain are suggesting.

Taking to YouTube, Romano explained: “Arsenal are in conversation, in active conversation, with Arteta’s lawyer already since January and February to discuss a new contract.

“So there are contract talks ongoing between Arsenal and Arteta. But the club and the manager decided together to focus on the pitch first.

“There is a Champions League quarter-final return leg, there is the Premier League title race. They decided all together -Arteta, Arsenal, management – to focus on the pitch.

“At the end of the season, in the summer, they will restart the conversation. Length of the contract, salary, all topics they usually discuss when it’s about to extend contract or negotiate a new deal.

“So the talks have already started around January or February, and the trust between Arsenal and Arteta remains total.”

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