Arsenal continue to look at ways to strengthen Mikel Arteta's squad

Arsenal are keeping in touch with Rodrygo’s camp as the Real Madrid winger continues his remarkable recovery from a serious knee injury, TEAMtalk understands.

The Brazilian suffered an ACL tear against Getafe in March, but his rehabilitation has progressed extremely well, and he is already back running as he works towards a return to action.

Real Madrid’s medical team are understandably keen to take a cautious approach with Rodrygo and have pencilled in the New Year for his comeback.

However, we understand the 25-year-old is confident he can return before Christmas and is determined to beat the initial timeframe set by the club’s medical staff.

Arsenal remain huge admirers of Rodrygo and had previously held talks regarding the attacker, with sources understanding that, before his injury, he was very close to the top of their summer list of left-sided attacking targets.

Arsenal have maintained regular contact with Real Madrid throughout the summer, with discussions continuing after their failure to land Vinicius Junior.

The Gunners also made enquiries about Brazilian youngster Endrick, but now Rodrygo is back on their shortlist.

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Arsenal maintaining contact with Rodrygo’s camp

Rodrygo has remained firmly on Arsenal’s radar throughout their winger hunt, and we understand the Gunners continue to keep in touch with his camp as he works his way back to full fitness.

The Gunners ultimately brought in only one new left-sided attacking option over the summer in the shape of Christos Tzolis, after allowing both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli to leave the club.

We understand Rodrygo remains firmly among those options, with Arsenal retaining a strong appreciation of his quality and versatility.

Much will depend on how his recovery progresses over the coming months, but Arsenal are continuing to keep a close eye on his situation.

For now, Rodrygo’s priority is returning to full fitness, with the winger pushing to get back on the pitch before Christmas despite Real Madrid’s more cautious New Year target.

Rodrygo, who joined Real Madrid from Santos back in 2019, has notched an incredible 71 goals and 57 assists in 297 games for the LaLiga giants.

He is under contract until 2028, but Arsenal are poised to try and lure him away from the Bernabeu – potentially as early as January.

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