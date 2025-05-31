Arsenal have verbally agreed personal terms with Viktor Gyokeres despite also being in talks to sign Benjamin Sesko, with a reporter revealing the masterplan of sporting director Andrea Berta.

Arsenal are determined to go one better next season after three successive years of finishing second in the Premier League. To do so, the Gunners are hanging their hat on a handful of impactful additions in the transfer market.

Martin Zubimendi will add class and composure in central midfield, but of far greater interest to Arsenal fans is who will arrive in the final third.

A new left winger and striker are wanted. Arsenal’s higher-ups are prepared to spend heavily and the club from Arteta all the way up through sporting director Andrea Berta and beyond to the Kroenke’s are singing from the same hymn sheet.

Arsenal’s dream striker target was and remains Alexander Isak. but with Newcastle securing Champions League qualification, the Isak route only leads to rejection.

Instead, reports across the media over the past few days and weeks have claimed Arsenal are pursuing Viktor Gyokeres and/or Benjamin Sesko.

Now, Sky Sports Switzerland journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, has revealed why Arsenal continue to be linked so heavily with both players.

Taking to X, Tavolieri stated Arsenal are holding talks on both deals, though only intend to sign one of the pair.

Arsenal are well aware they cannot fail to sign a top-class striker once again and as such, they’re ramping up both deals simultaneously to ensure they’re well-placed to land one of the strikers if the other deal falls through.

Furthermore, Tavolieri also stated Gyokeres has verbally agreed personal terms with Arsenal.

“RB Leipzig have indeed started negotiations with Arsenal over the Benjamin Sesko deal,” began Tavolieri.

“Gunners’ objective is to make progress on several fronts simultaneously to avoid being left empty-handed if talks were to break down.

“For now, Sesko does not have a personal agreement with the English club, whereas… Gyokeres has already given his verbal agreement to join the Gunners.. Wait & See.”

Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko?

Gyokeres can be signed for around €65m-€70m via a verbal pact made between he, his agents and Sporting CP last summer.

The informal agreement ensures Gyokeres can leave for the aforementioned sums which are some way below his €100m release clause.

The flipside of the agreement was Gyokeres would remain in Lisbon for the full 2024/25 campaign and that decision has since been vindicated, with Gyokeres firing Sporting to a league and cup double this season.

However, it now means Gyokeres can depart for a figure well below his true market value.

Sesko’s price tag has been the subject of debate of late, with no shortage of differing numbers cited.

It’s true to say there is a release clause in Sesko’s contract, though it is on a sliding scale and increases over time.

The number Sesko’s clause is currently set at is believed to be €80m. Claims Leipzig want upwards of €100m for their frontman centre on the Bundesliga side being willing to offer more favourable payment terms to any club who are willing to go above and beyond the clause.

In any case, what is clear is Arsenal are pursuing both players with the intention of signing just one.

Their strategy is not dissimilar to the one deployed by Al-Ahli last summer when the Saudi Arabian side agreed deals to sign Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney.

Their intention was always to complete a deal for just one of the two and when the Osimhen deal fell through, it was Toney who signed on the dotted line.

Latest Arsenal news – Deal close / Chelsea rejection / Lewis-Skelly to Real Madrid?

🔴⚪️ Andrea Berta wins with Arsenal to seal tremendous deal after Fabrizio Romano leaks details

🔴⚪️ Chelsea star confirms he’s rejected Arsenal move after Boehly weighs in

🔴⚪️ Arsenal facing Lewis-Skelly disaster as Real Madrid pounce on Berta’s first big mistake