Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is being linked with a move to Turkey and Mikel Arteta’s side could reportedly turn to Adrien Rabiot to replace him.

The Brazil-born Italian international had his contract extended by one year in May but Galatasaray are showing interest in him ahead of their transfer deadline.

As previously reported, the Turkish giants are considering a late swoop for Jorginho, with their transfer window open until Friday evening.

Jorginho hasn’t featured in Arsenal’s first three Premier League games this season and is behind Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey and Mikel Merino in the pecking order.

However, with Odegaard currently sidelined with an injury, Arsenal aren’t willing to part ways with any midfielders without first lining up a replacement.

Sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that Arsenal have no desire to sell Jorginho and it would therefore take a big offer to lure him away from the Emirates.

Rabiot could be an option Arsenal turn to if Galatasaray do make a sizeable offer for Jorginho in the next 24 hours and force the Gunners into a U-turn.

READ MORE: Arsenal line up ‘sensational’ swap deal to give Arteta ‘phenomenal’ striker after agreeing new contract

Adrien Rabiot’s wage demands revealed

Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle have all been heavily linked with a move for Rabiot in recent days.

The French international remains a free agent having left Juventus at the end of his contract last summer and despite holding talks with a number of potential suitors, is yet to fix himself up with a new club.

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk last week that Galatasaray have offered Rabiot a contract as they eye more reinforcements following the loan signing of Victor Osimhen.

But we understand that Rabiot’s preference would be to join a Premier League club and now, the likes of Arsenal, Man Utd and Newcastle have been informed of his wage demands.

According to GiveMeSport, it would take a wage of £220,000 per week for one of the Premier League trio to sign him. However, the fact that the midfielder hasn’t had a pre-season is putting some of his suitors off.

At £220,000 a week, Rabiot would become Arsenal’s fifth-highest earner if he joined the North London club and Mikel Arteta will want him fully fit if he’s to be paid such a high amount.

Rabiot does have plenty of experience at the highest level following stints with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain though, so it will be interesting to see who wins the race for his signature.

Mikel Arteta ‘in love’ with Real Madrid star

Arsenal could lose Thomas Partey at the end of this season and as a result, the Gunners’ sporting director Edu has a shortlist of midfield targets for future windows.

According to reports from Spain, Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni has been identified as a target by Edu and Arteta is said to be ‘in love’ with him.

The 24-year-old could be an ideal replacement for Partey, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Arsenal and it’s suggested there is ‘no intention’ of offering him a new deal.

It therefore seems unlikely that Arsenal would be willing to spend a huge chunk of their wage bill on Rabiot if they are indeed eyeing a move for Tchouameni down the line.

Rabiot is far more versatile than Jorginho

Rabiot signed for Juventus from PSG in 2019 and he made a total of 212 appearances for the Turin-based club, scoring 22 goals and making 15 assists in the process.

The 29-year-old has won 22 major trophies over the course of his career and therefore could bring some valuable experience into the Arsenal dressing room.

While Jorginho is strictly a defensive midfielder, Rabiot is more versatile and can play in a central role or even in left-midfield when required.

Rabiot is also three years younger than Jorginho and could be a key player for Arsenal for years to come if they do sign him in a shock move.

The Gunners’ are back in action on Sunday and face rivals Tottenham in the North London derby – a game which could prove crucial for both team’s seasons.

DON’T MISS: The five best free agents in each position available after the 2024 summer transfer window