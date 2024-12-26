Arsenal interest in relegation-threatened striker confirmed, with difficult transfer made easy on one condition

Arsenal are monitoring a Premier League striker whose team currently reside in the relegation zone, while two higher profile attackers are also coming under consideration, according to a report.

It’s no secret Arsenal are aiming to strengthen their options at centre-forward in the coming windows. Kai Havertz has largely been Mikel Arteta’s preferred option in the position, though he’s not a striker who looks capable of notching 20 goals a season. Havertz topped out at 13 goals in the Premier League last term and currently sits on six this time around.

Gabriel Jesus has provided a timely reminder of what he’s capable of over the last week when notching five goals in two matches against Crystal Palace.

Whether either of those players are of the calibre required to fire Arsenal to the Premier League title remains to be seen. But what is clear is Arsenal and Arteta want another option.

The Gunners have been linked with Wolves’ Matheus Cunha in recent months. The 25-year-old may be playing for the team currently sat in 18th position, though he’s largely responsible for giving Wolves a fighting chance at beating the drop.

Cunha has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 17 league matches this term. He’s been directly involved in 12 of the 27 goals they’ve scored and per a fresh update from The Athletic, Arsenal are suitably impressed.

However, a mid-season transfer is not expected, not least because losing Cunha would significantly weaken Wolves’ attempts to avoid relegation.

But should Wolves succumb to relegation at season’s end, the Athletic suggested what now looks a difficult transfer to make would become much easier.

The report stated: ‘Although he is not currently among their primary targets, Arsenal are long-term admirers of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha.

‘They have been impressed by his performances this season and are monitoring his situation.

‘That said, it is difficult to imagine Wolves parting with him midway through a season that appears destined to end in a relegation battle.

‘Were Wolves to go down, however, a market opportunity could present itself.’

Spain winger and Bundesliga striker also eyed

Aside from Cunha, the report also named two other attacking options Arsenal are casting their eye over.

But again, a winter window transfer was deemed unlikely given the difficulty in convincing clubs to sell prized assets mid-season and the expenses involved.

‘Long-term targets such as Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) and Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) remain of interest but are not expected to be attainable in mid-season,’ added the report.

