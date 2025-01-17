Benjamin Sesko’s agent has addressed speculation linking the RB Leipzig striker with a January loan move to Arsenal with an option to buy.

As Arsenal have become Premier League title contenders in recent seasons, they have, seemingly, resisted the temptation to splash the cash on a centre-forward.

They forked out £45m (€53m, $55m) to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in 2022 but he is not a typical number nine and when he has not played, false nine Kai Havertz has led the Gunners’ attack.

But with Jesus out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and doubts remaining about Havertz’s goalscoring ability, with seven league goals to his name this term, the north London team have once again been linked with Sesko.

However, the 21-year-old’s agent, Elvis Basanovic, has shut down any talk of a January move for the big striker.

“I don’t know where this story has come from but I have never talked with Arsenal about a loan move for Sesko,” he told Fabrizio Romano in an interview with GiveMeSport.

“Sesko is not a player for loans and this was never a topic with Arsenal or any other club. If you ask me if Sesko will move in January, I can only say Sesko is an RB Leipzig player and fully focused on that.”

Arsenal remain interested in Sesko

The Slovenia international has been credited with interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and AC Milan over the past year or so.

But the young forward committed his future to RB Leipzig last summer when he signed a new deal until 2029; and since then, he has scored 13 goals in 25 games.

While his agent has ruled out a move for his player, TEAMtalk previously revealed that Sesko could become a serious target for Arsenal if they decide against moving for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak – who is valued at upwards of £120m (€140m, $147m) by the Magpies.

We understand that if Sesko had left the Bundesliga team in 2024, the Gunners were confident they would have won the race for his signature.

Sesko, Isak and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres are said to be summer targets but that may change in the final weeks of the January transfer window.

Arsenal transfer roundup: Zubimendi boost, Man Utd pull out

Arsenal have reportedly sealed an agreement on personal terms with Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, six months on from Liverpool trying and failing to sign the midfielder.

And Fabrizio Romano added that this deal is not set in stone as the 25-year-old pulled out of an Anfield move at the eleventh hour last August.

Elsewhere, the Gunners are said to be leading the race to sign Sverre Nypan from Norwegian club Rosenborg after United decided against pursuing a transfer move.

The 18-year-old has also been scouted by Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Finally, Champions League holders Madrid are not giving up on trying to recruit Arsenal centre-back William Saliba in 2025.

