Arsenal believe €100m bid for ‘extraordinary’ star will ‘displace’ Real Madrid ‘interest’

Arsenal believe that an offer of €100million (£86.3m, $117.4m) will be enough to bring Julian Alvarez to the Emirates Stadium, according to an Argentine report, which has also revealed shock interest from Real Madrid in the Atletico Madrid striker.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back in January 2026 about Arsenal’s desire to sign Alvarez from Atletico in the summer of 2026.

We reported at the time that Arsenal had held talks with intermediaries over Alvarez, who is open to leaving Atletico.

Sources have told us that Barcelona are also keen on the former Manchester City striker, who would prefer a move to the Spanish club.

Graeme Bailey reported on April 29 that Atletico would prefer to sell Alvarez to Arsenal rather than letting him go to Barcelona.

We understand that Atletico want at least €120m (£102m, $140m) for Alvarez, who was described as “an extraordinary player” by his manager Diego Simeone in a press conference this week.

However, according to La Nacion, Arsenal believe that they would be able to sign the Argentina international striker for €100million (£86.3m, $117.4m).

The Argentine publication has reported that the Premier League club have ‘a confidential report tracking’ the ‘progress’ of Alvarez, ‘largely thanks to Gabriel Heinze, a member of Arsenal’s coaching staff’.

The report has noted: ‘According to internal reports from the London club, the operation would require an investment of over 100 million euros to displace the interest of other giants such as PSG and even Real Madrid’.

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Arsenal need not fear Real Madrid threat

We understand that Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are the three clubs that are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Alvarez.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta need not fear Real Madrid in regard to the Argentine striker.

In Kylian Mbappe, Madrid have one of the best strikers in the world.

Real Madrid are also planning to use Endrick next season, with the Brazil international striker currently on loan at Lyon.

Madrid are also prepared to sell Gonzalo Garcia in the summer transfer window.

There is no need for Los Blancos to sign another centre-forward in the summer transfer window.

And even if Madrid did show any interest in Alvarez, they would be fully aware that Atletico would not sell the striker to them, given the intense rivalry between the two clubs.

Alvarez himself may not be keen on crossing the Madrid divide.

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