Julian Alvarez makes Arsenal U-turn as Erling Haaland factor emerges – Exclusive

Arsenal are ready to make a fresh attempt to lure Julian Alvarez to North London in January, with the Atletico Madrid striker now seriously considering a move to the Emirates Stadium, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Alvarez was determined to leave Atletico during the summer but insisted that Barcelona was his preferred destination.

As we reported throughout the transfer window, Atletico were not prepared to sell the Argentina international striker to Barcelona, although they were willing to engage with Arsenal over a potential deal.

Alvarez’s stance on Barcelona ultimately saw the move shelved, and he was forced to return to Atletico.

However, TEAMtalk understands that the 26-year-old remains unhappy with the prospect of continuing at Atletico long-term, and there is now fresh hope within Arsenal that he would seriously consider a move to North London.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed to us that Alvarez has remained professional since returning to Atletico, but his long-term future at the Spanish club remains in serious doubt.

That has opened the door for Arsenal to revisit a deal they were prepared to push hard for in the summer.

The Gunners were willing to pay more than £100million for Alvarez and sporting director Andrea Berta held face-to-face talks with his Atletico counterparts over a potential transfer.

Those discussions left the two clubs on good terms and, crucially, opened up conversations about players who could potentially move in the opposite direction as part of any future deal.

Atletico are admirers of a number of Arsenal players, with Viktor Gyokeres and Ethan Nwaneri among those discussed.

We can also confirm that Noni Madueke’s name came up during those conversations, while Arsenal would now be willing to entertain Gyokeres and/or Madueke being included in a deal for Alvarez.

Arsenal’s desire to land a player of Alvarez’s calibre also helps explain their approach to the attacking market.

The Gunners did not want to simply add another forward for the sake of it and were determined to prioritise quality over quantity.

We understand that Arsenal internally viewed Alvarez, alongside players such as Vinicius Junior and Yan Diomande, as the type of elite-level attacking talent they wanted to pursue.

With Alvarez now potentially open to Arsenal, the dynamics of the situation have changed significantly.

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The striker’s preferred destination remains an important factor, but Barcelona’s position is also evolving.

Barca continue to like Alvarez, but TEAMtalk understands that other options are emerging for the Catalan club, including Erling Haaland, as we have previously revealed.

A move for the Manchester City striker would effectively remove Barcelona as an option for Alvarez and his representatives are aware of the situation.

Sources have told us that Alvarez’s camp have held detailed discussions about his future in recent weeks, including the reality that there are only a limited number of destinations capable of satisfying his ambitions if he decides to leave Atletico.

And, significantly, Arsenal are now emerging as his first-choice alternative to Barcelona.

A move to the Saudi Pro League is not understood to be part of Alvarez’s current thinking, despite the financial appeal that such a transfer could offer.

Paris Saint-Germain have previously shown an interest and continue to keep tabs on the situation, but they have not indicated an intention to make a move for Alvarez in January.

Bayern Munich also retain an interest in the Argentina international, but we understand that Arsenal are currently putting forward the clearest pathway for Alvarez to leave Madrid.

The Gunners have already demonstrated their willingness to spend heavily on the striker and maintain a strong relationship with Atletico following Berta’s discussions with the Spanish club.

Now, with Alvarez’s thinking shifting and Barcelona’s ability to accommodate him becoming less certain, Arsenal have been handed renewed hope of completing a deal.

For Atletico, the situation is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Alvarez may remain committed to performing professionally for the club, but sources insist he does not currently see his long-term future in Madrid.

And with Arsenal ready to return to the table, the January transfer window could provide a fresh opportunity for the Gunners to finally land the world-class forward they identified as a priority target during the summer.

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