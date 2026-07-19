Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal plan regarding Julian Alvarez amid ‘tense’ situation

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal are ready to make a move to bring Julian Alvarez to the Emirates Stadium, as Atletico Madrid refuse to sell the striker to Barcelona.

Arsenal may have missed out on the signing of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea, but manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are determined to sign Alvarez.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on July 14 that Arsenal remain keen on Alvarez, despite Atletico wanting £111million (€130m, $148m) for the former Manchester City striker.

Sources have also told us that Berta has held direct talks with Alvarez, who is open to a move to Arsenal should he not be able to join Barcelona.

Barcelona and Alvarez want a union, but Atletico are refusing to sell the Argentina international striker to the Spanish champions.

Transfer guru Romano has now claimed that, amid the “tense” situation between Barcelona and Atletico over Alvarez, Arsenal are ready to strike should they see an opening.

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Arsenal spy opening for Julian Alvarez deal

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal keep a close eye to the situation of Julian Alvarez and Barcelona.

“It’s very tense between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, as you can see as I am telling you and I have been telling you for weeks.

“Obviously, if Julian Alvarez can’t go to Barcelona because Athletic don’t want to sell the player to Barcelona.

“Now, Atletico are saying they don’t want to sell the player in general, but in case there is a broken relationship between Julian and Atleti and at some point they decide to sell the player in August, Arsenal could still be interested to the situation and could still keep a close eye to Julian Alvarez

“So, we have to be very attentive to Arsenal now because losing Morgan Rogers is a big blow for Arsenal, is the reality.

“He’s the player they want.

“He was the number one target, and so they were pushing and pushing to get a deal done.”

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