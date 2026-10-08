Arsenal now seriously following two-footed Paolo Maldini-like star who has wowed ‘data team’

Arsenal will now follow Andrea Cambiaso closely after the Gunners’ “data team” were hugely impressed with the Juventus star, according to a source, as previous praise for the Italy international shows why the Premier League champions are so keen on him.

Cambiaso has been on the books of Juventus since 2022 and is able to play on the left flank as well as on the right.

The 26-year-old Italy international can operate as a full-back or wing-back.

According to HandofArsenal, Arsenal have taken a shine to Cambiaso and are going to follow him closely this season.

The reliable Arsenal-centric X account with over 409,000 followers has reported that the Arsenal data team has been hugely impressed with the two-footed Italian star, with scouts now attending matches in which he plays.

HandofArsenal wrote on X at 7:15pm on October 7: “Arsenal Update

“I am told there is relief around the nature of Kai havertz injury and initial fears of a long term injury have been alleviated.

“William Saliba is progressing very well but both club and player are cautious to put any timelines on a return due to the nature of the injury.

“Arsenal have been working on the Declan Rice renewal for some time as reported many months ago.

“Due to it being one of the biggest player contracts in the clubs history it’s taken some time

“Andrea Cambiaso is a player who the data team are highly impressed with.

“His stats have got scouts now attending games to further develop the analysis around his ability and versatility.

“Long way to go before interest develops further & Juve adore the player. Cue the ‘ of course another LB’ LOL.”

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Andrea Cambiaso compared to Paolo Maldini

Cambiaso has a very strong reputation in Italy and has been compared to the legendary Paolo Maldini.

AC Milan legend Mauro Tassotti worked with Cambiaso in his role as the Genoa assistant manager back in the 2021/22 season.

Tassotti was so impressed with Cambiaso that he subsequently compared him to Italy and AC Milan great Paolo Maldini.

The former Milan star told La Gazzetta dello Sport in December 2023: “I was immediately struck by Andrea’s ability to play both left and right. And above all his ability to kick with both feet.

“I haven’t yet understood whether he is right or left-footed. In this sense, he is similar to Paolo Maldini who however was much more powerful from a physical standpoint, had incredible charisma and was also very strong defensively, so much so that he ended his career as a centre-back.

“But Cambiaso has now made a rapid jump. In Bologna, he did very well.

“And at Juventus, when given the chance to play, he made the most of it.”

Tassotti added: “His best role? He’s a wingback who can play as a fifth defender in a 3-5-2 or a full-back in a four-man defence.”

Former Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor has previously backed Cambiaso to end up at Liverpool or Real Madrid.

Tudor said about Cambiaso in September 2025: “He can play as a mezzala.

“He has a different kind of mind, in a good way. As a full-back, he sees things as a midfielder. Sometimes he moves inside, and he feels the positions.

“I give the guys a bit of freedom to adapt on the pitch in the best way according to their qualities. He’s a top-level player.

“He needs to be more consistent in his performances, and he has to work and grow. It always depends on him.

“Potentially, he’s a player for the best clubs in the world, but it’s up to him to decide.

“He can play at Liverpool, Real Madrid or Manchester City, the top clubs in the world, but he has to say: ‘I’ll get there because every Sunday, I’m the best.’ If he says that, he can go and play there shortly.”

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