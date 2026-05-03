Arsenal ‘process’ on £65m star ‘put on hold’ as his ‘value’ plummets

Arsenal are in limbo over the future of Kai Havertz because of his injury problems, according to a reliable source, as Gunners legend Ray Parlour names the striker that manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta should sign.

Havertz has been on the books of Arsenal since the summer of 2023, when he joined from London and Premier League rivals Chelsea for £65million (€75.3m, $88.4m).

The Germany international forward has scored 34 goals and given 17 assists in 107 matches in all competitions for Arsenal so far in his career.

While Havertz, who is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2028, is an important player for the north London club, he has had injury problems for a while now.

The 26-year-old has had knee and muscle injuries this campaign, which have seen him make only 20 appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side this season.

There were reports in February that Arsenal are in talks with Havertz over a new deal.

It also emerged in late April that Bayern Munich have taken a shine to Havertz, whose future at Arsenal, according to BBC Sport, is far from certain.

BBC Sport’s Arsenal reporter, Alex Howell, has noted that injury issues have seen Havertz’s value drop.

While Arsenal were initially discussing what to do with the former Chelsea star, those internal talks have now been paused.

The report has stated: ‘Before this season, there had been discussions internally about extending that deal or seeing what interest there might have been in the forward this summer if he had produced the kind of season that was expected of him.

‘But that process has been put on hold with Gyokeres’ performances raising questions and Havertz’s recent injury record lowering the possibility of a club paying his true value.’

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Julian Alvarez would be ‘great’ for Arsenal

While it remains to be seen if Arsenal keep or sell Alvarez this summer, former Gunners star Ray Parlour believes that Julian Alvarez would be a great signing for the north London club.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on April 29 that Arsenal remain keen on a 2026 summer deal for Alvarez, despite Barcelona’s interest in the Atletico Madrid and Argentina international striker.

Parlour told Metro: “For me, Alvarez would be a great addition to the squad.

“There will always be people coming and going in the summer because it’s a big squad and they can’t keep everyone happy.

“But Alvarez would be a fantastic option to have with his pace and what we saw at Man City.

“It was always going to be difficult for him playing with Erling Haaland there but when he did start and when he did play, he was always lively.

“He’s a young man too, so if he’s available it’s a yes for me.

“When know how Arteta likes to work with young players to make them better so I think it would be a great addition, definitely.”

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