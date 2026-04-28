Fabrizio Romano and PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been linked with Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia does not fancy leaving Paris Saint-Germain and joining Arsenal, although he has previously explained why the winger is the “missing piece” for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal are aiming to sign a new left-winger in the summer transfer window, with the futures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates Stadium far from certain.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Arsenal would be ready to sell Martinelli for £50million (€57.7m, $67.5m) in the summer transfer window.

Napoli have been linked with Trossard, who is said to be willing to swap North London for Naples this summer.

Kvaratskhelia is one of the best wingers in the world, and Arsenal have been linked with the Paris Saint-Germain star.

It was reported in March that Arsenal have taken a shine to Kvaratskhelia, who is valued at PSG by €180m (£156m, $210.6m).

The 25-year-old Georgia international left-winger moved to PSG from Napoli in January 2025 and is under contract at the French giants until 2029.

Kvaratskhelia has scored 24 goals and given 17 assists in 74 matches in all competitions for PSG so far in his career, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that the winger has no plans whatsoever to leave.

Romano said about Kvaratskhelia on his YouTube channel on Monday evening: “On Kvaratskhelia, we had rumours about Premier League clubs, Arsenal and more.

“I always told you, guys, that Kvaratskhelia basically just arrived at Paris Saint-Germain almost one year ago.

“It was January 2025, so he spent just 13, 14, 15 months at Paris Saint-Germain.

“Not a long time, and Kvaratskhelia is very happy at PSG.

“Today interview by the father of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia announcing his decision – he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, no plans to change, no plans to leave.

“And Kvaratskhelia taking an official position. He wants to continue at Paris Saint-Germain.”

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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is ‘perfect’ for Arsenal

This is not the first time that Romano has dismissed suggestions that Kvaratskhelia could join Arsenal, although the Italian journalist believes that the former Napoli star would be a great signing for the north London club.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on March 16: “Many questions about Kvaratskhelia because Kvaratskhelia has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

“What I can guarantee, guys, is that Paris Saint-Germain see Kvaratskhelia as an absolutely crucial player.

“Paris Saint-Germain absolutely don’t want Kvaratskhelia to leave the club after 13, 14 months at the club, is a bit more than one year now, and they see Kvaratskhelia as an absolutely untouchable player.

“So, Paris Saint-Germain don’t want to entertain any negotiation for Kvaratskhelia.

“Then, I maintain for you, guys, I told you already several times, Arsenal want to sign an offensive player in the summer transfer window, could be one, could be two, we will see, also based on outgoings, also based on opportunities.

“So, Arsenal will do something up front, for sure.

“But, what I can tell you is that for Kvaratskhelia, despite appreciating him and probably in terms of skills, if you see the Arsenal squad right now today, Kvaratskhelia would be the ideal player.

“That’s just my opinion, but Kvaratskhelia would be ideal for any team.

“Fantastic player, fantastic winger, but for Arsenal, would be the perfect player, probably kind of missing piece in the squad.

“But the answer I am getting from Paris Saint-Germain is very clear.

“They absolutely don’t consider an exit for Kvaratskhelia in the summer transfer window.

“So, this is the position.”

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