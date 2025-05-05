Arsenal have burst forward with an offer for Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal have reportedly made the first offer for an elite European striker ‘before anyone else’ as they want to ‘get ahead of a bidding war’ for the sought-after talent.

The Gunners might have gotten closer to eventual Premier League champions Liverpool had they been in possession of an elite forward. Where the Reds have Mohamed Salah banging in goals (28), Arsenal’s top scorer this season is Kai Havertz with nine.

While he’s been injured for a period, he hadn’t been consistently scoring goals prior to that.

As such, Arsenal have assessed the market for an elite No.9, and Viktor Gyokeres seems to be near the top of their list.

He’s a very highly sought-after player, but El Nacional reports the Gunners have made an offer ‘before anyone else’ in order to ‘get ahead of a bidding war’.

It’s stated they’ve lodged a bid of €60million (£51.1m) for the Sporting CP striker, who has 52 goals in all competitions this season.

The report suggests that ‘only a figure close to’ his €100million (£85.2m) release clause will ‘trigger an immediate sale’.

DON’T MISS: The dream Arsenal XI for 2025/26 with three new signings to finally win Premier League title

Gyokeres will go for less

However, reports have suggested that is not the case, and Gyokeres will be available for a lower fee.

As long ago as October, it’s been stated that €60-70million (£51.1m-59.6m) will be enough for Gyokeres to leave.

That’s as he has a verbal agreement with Sporting CP which will allow him to move onto bigger things.

As such, Arsenal’s opening bid might already be in the range which could see the Portuguese side sell their striker.

It would be a massive coup for the Gunners if so, given Gyokeres has been one of the deadliest strikers in the world over the past two years, and Mikel Arteta is said to believe he ‘fits perfectly’ into his side.

Arsenal round-up: Arteta sack scare

It has been suggested that a continued lack of silverware at Arsenal could see manager Arteta relieved of his post, with the Gunners potentially being dumped out of the Champions League this week.

However, TEAMtalk is aware the manager is in no such danger, and the club ‘trust him fully’ at the moment.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to have held talks over the signing of Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku.

They’re among a number of sides said to be interested, including Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Which striker should Arsenal sign?