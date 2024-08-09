Arsenal have strengthened their defence already this summer but could be set to add another impressive addition to their back line.

The Gunners paid Bologna over £40m for Italian defender Ricardo Calafiori earlier this summer and they have been heavily linked with a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Mikel Arteta is also said to be keen on a striker too, with Eddie Nketiah likely to depart the club this summer. Marseille have been in discussions over a move but are yet to make a breakthrough and a reportedly getting frustrated.

But reports in Turkey suggest Arsenal have made a bid for Fenerbahce fullback Ferdi Kadioglu. The defender has been heavily linked with a move away from Jose Mourinho’s side this summer after an impressive European Championships, helping his country reach the quarter-finals.

The report states that German giants Borussia Dortmund have offered a similar proposal to Arsenal for Kadioglu and there could be a race on between the two clubs to secure the 24-year-old’s signature.

Fenerbahce aren’t willing to sell the left-back for anything less than £30m.

Although Calafiori has been earmarked for his position, any move for Kadioglu could throw Oleksandr Zinchenko’s long-term future into question. The Ukranian is no longer viewed as a regular option at left-back and with Merino likely to join and Thomas Partey still at the club, opportunities in midfield may well be limited.

But Arteta still believes Zinchenko will have a key role in the defence going forward, so it would be difficult to see how Kadioglu would fit in too.

“Obviously he has played in midfield,’ said Arteta.

“But the main focus for him right now is playing as a full back and the options and solutions he provides in that part. He knows the quality that he has, he knows the things he needs to improve. He’s another one that is really at it.”

Many believe Arteta will focus his attention on adding more firepower to the squad if and when Merino is confirmed, calling into question whether Arsenal will make this move.

While they have previously been linked with a move for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, he looks all but certain to stay at St James’ Park. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres are seen as more attainable targets.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney has also been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates, while another target, Dominic Solanke, looks set to join North London rivals Tottenham.

