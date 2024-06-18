Arsenal are to reportedly make contact with Napoli in the coming days to launch a cheeky opening offer for Victor Osimhen – while a second Gunners target has been described as a “super talent” by an enthused BBC pundit at Euro 2024.

The Gunners have made rapid strides in the last two seasons, emerging as the side most likely to pinch Manchester City’s crown as champions of England. That title fight when down to the last day this season, with Pep Guardiola’s side ultimately having enough to see off Arsenal and win become champions for a record-breaking fourth-successive season.

However, after Mikel Arteta’s side also reached the Champions League quarter-finals, plans are now in place to help take Arsenal to the next level and ensure they can go one step better next time around in their quest to land the game’s biggest trophies.

To that end, TEAMtalk understands that the Arsenal focus will be on quality over quantity once again this summer with Arteta and Edu to prioritise three positions in which to strengthen. To that end, Arsenal hope to sign a left-sided defender, a midfield partner for Declan Rice and a new prolific No 9 to convert the numerous chances they create.

The addition of a new striker is certainly provoking the most interest. The Gunners have weighed up a number of potential candidates, and do have a strong list of options to work through.

However, the first of those, in Benjamin Sesko, has been scrubbed off the wishlist after the Slovenian made clear his wish to remain with RB Leipzig after penning a new contract.

The Gunners, though, do have alternatives and there are fewer better around than Napoli hotshot Osimhen.

Arsenal to launch lowball opening Osimhen bid

The Nigerian striker has blasted in an impressive 76 goals in 133 matches for Gli Azzurri since making the move from Lille in summer 2020.

A major factor in their title win in 2023, ending a 33-year wait for their passionate fanbase, Osimhen is regarded as the one of the best strikers in the world game – and has a price tag to match.

Indeed, that is set at a mammoth €120m (£101.5m) after the striker penned an extension to his deal at the Diego Maradona Stadium midway through last season.

However, with Napoli willing to sell to help ease their financial burden, they only have one offer on the table so far; that coming from Saudi Arabia.

The striker, though, has made clear his desire to play next in the Premier League and seemingly has no intention of moving to the Gulf State.

That gives Arsenal hope they can yet secure his signature and now, according to Italian journalist Valter De Maggio, the Gunners are ready to make an opening bid worth around £63.4m in the next few days.

“From what we understand, despite the monstrous offer from the Arab league, Victor does not want to go to Saudi Arabia. And Arsenal in the Premier League don’t value him at €120m, but rather just over half: €75m,” De Maggio said.

Whether that is enough for Napoli to accept remains doubtful and it is likely that their president Aurelio De Laurentiis will look to drive up that price before agreeing a deal.

But Edu is quite the fierce negotiator too and he will certainly hope to land the 35-times capped Nigeria international for a figure some way south of his exit clause.

Gunners told why Ukraine target is a ‘super talent’

The Gunners are also in the market for another midfielder this summer too, with a potential partner for Rice in midfield sought.

They have been strongly linked with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, whom TEAMtalk understands has been on the Arsenal radar for well over two years now.

However, there is a school of thought that suggests they could seek a more a more advanced midfielder – a No 8 or even a No 10 – to play in the Arsenal midfield, with Rice more than capable of shielding the defence himself.

And one man who has been mentioned as a target in recent months is Shakhtar Donetsk star Sudakov, whom is valued at £60m.

While that price might seem a little on the steep side, he did play a part in 16 goals in the season just gone (10 goals and six assists), illustrating his star credentials.

And one man who is impressed by his talents and can well understand why Arsenal are among the clubs keen, is BBC pundit Danny Murphy.

Speaking before Ukraine’s opening match of Euro 2024 against Romania, in which they lost 3-0, Murphy said of the 21-year-old: He is going to end up doing good things in the game, he is super talent.

“Lovely balance, glides past people. He is a real talent, lots of clubs looking at him all over Europe. I think he is going to be expensive to get him out of there. But we will be seeing much more of this guy throughout the tournament, he’s a super talent.”