Arsenal launch surprise fourth kit – and there’s a twist

Arsenal have launched a surprise fourth kit of the season, and fans are already snapping it up.

Adidas has launched a stunning new black shirt with red and orange trim, but the twist is that it will never be worn by the Arsenal players on the pitch.

The new NTS x Arsenal shirt is a celebration of London-based NTS Radio, which is described as ‘a leading platform redefining the role of music and culture’.

Priced at £70 (€80.8, $94) and on sale on Arsenal’s official website, the shirt is joined by hoodies and tracksuit tops priced at £85 (€98, $114) as part of the new range.

The club says: “Close your eyes and imagine a world where football, fashion and music co-exist in perfect harmony.

“Not just a dream, the Arsenal Adidas NTS Shirt is the statement piece for every season and every wardrobe.”

The shirt features the famous Arsenal cannon badge and the more modern three-stripe Adidas logo.

It also features the NTS logo instead of Arsenal’s usual ‘Fly Emirates’ front of shirt sponsor.

The new kit is being launched at an exclusive launch party at Bar A Bar in Stoke Newington.

The party includes sets by D’n’B and jungle royalty LTJ Bukem, Sherelle, and Vxrgo.

The shirt, which is already labelled as a best-seller on Arsenal’s official website, is the latest perk offered to the club and one of Adidas’ chosen ‘Elite’ partners.

Arsenal, along with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, are one of a handful of clubs that have been awarded elite status.

The status means Arsenal fans not only get three unique Adidas shirts complete with long-sleeve and authentic options, but also a range of new merchandise including Terrace Icons streetwear collections, unique shirts such as the NTS launch, and worldwide distribution.

The Elite status means Arsenal can earn more revenue from their Adidas deal than non-elite clubs and the NTS shirt is the first of the season to take advantage of the deal. You can buy it here.