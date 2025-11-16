Arsenal have leapfrogged Barcelona in the race to sign an in-demand LaLiga striker, who could replace a Gunners star that Mikel Arteta ‘wants out’, according to reports.

The Gunners are understood to be happy with their squad as they fight for the Premier League title but additions could be made in January if they make sales.

One star who has been the subject of speculation recently is striker Gabriel Jesus, who is yet to make an appearance this season after he suffered a serious knee injury.

The 28-year-old is on the road to recovery and said in a recent interview that it ‘wouldn’t make sense’ to leave Arsenal now, though he admitted that he dreams of a return to Brazilian side Palmeiras one day.

According to a new report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arteta wants Jesus ‘out’, which ‘opens the door’ for a romantic Palmeiras switch in the January transfer window.

Fichajes isn’t the most reliable of outlets, so the claims must be taken with a pinch of salt, especially as Arteta always speaks highly of Jesus, despite his injury woes.

But what makes the situation interesting is Arsenal’s links with Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong. Jesus could potentially leave to make room for the talented 22-year-old.

Arsenal plot move for Barcelona target

Etta Eyong is having a breakthrough season for Levante, notching five goals and an assist in nine LaLiga appearances so far this term.

The Cameroonian international’s performances have caught the attention of top sides recently.

Spanish outlet Sport – who are considered more reliable than Fichajes – claim that Barcelona have seen an ‘offer rejected’ for Etta Eyong.

Arsenal are said to be the ‘most interested’ in the youngster, per Sport’s report, as cited by our friends at Football365.

Transfermarkt claim that Etta Eyong is valued at €20m (£17.7m / $23.3m).

However, it is claimed that the plan would be for Arsenal to sign Etta Eyong in January before loaning him back to Levante for the rest of the season.

It’s therefore unclear whether Arsenal would let Jesus go this winter, if that happens.

Jesus has made clear that he is keen on a return to Palmeiras, but Premier League side Everton are understood to be keeping tabs on his situation, as revealed by TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones in October.

But Arteta seems to think that Jesus could play a role in their title charge once he recovers from injury. He could be available for selection again in early January.

“[Jesus is] a player that is very unpredictable, full of energy, super competitive, a player that comes from a context of difficulty in the last few seasons for various nasty injuries,” said Arsenal boss Arteta in a recent interview.

“So the level of hunger and desire that he’s going to bring to the team is going to be amazing.

“So I’m thrilled to have him, I think he’s going to add something extra to the team that we don’t have and make sure that very soon we see him on that pitch making an impact for the team.

