Arsenal ‘leading’ SEVEN clubs in race for former Man Utd star who’s blossomed since leaving

Arsenal are fronting the queue for a former Manchester United star who is being courted by seven more high profile clubs, and a move in 2025 is beginning to look increasingly probable.

The first international break after a major tournament often provides nations with a chance to ring the changes and blood new stars.

Indeed, England handed senior debuts to Chelsea winger Noni Madueke and Lille midfielder Angel Gomes.

The latter, 24, was on Man Utd’s books between 2006-20 before leaving for a new challenge in France with Lille.

Gomes has thrived in Ligue 1 and on the back of picking up his first two England caps in the 2-0 victories over the Republic of Ireland and Finland, he’s a man in demand.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are ‘leading the chase’ for the central midfielder who provided 10 assists across all competitions for Lille last term.

Per the report, the Gunners are by no means the only side sizing up Gomes.

Indeed, Premier League rivals Newcastle and Aston Villa are showing interest. From further afield, Napoli, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are weighing up swoops.

Gomes angling towards Lille exit; Liverpool, Tottenham also circling

The Sun provided an update of their own on Gomes’ future on Wednesday, September 11.

They stated Gomes has been installed as the ‘top target’ at Newcastle, while Liverpool and Tottenham were also said to be hovering.

Gomes is in the final year of his contract at Lille and per Caught Offside, he’s angling towards NOT signing an extension.

Instead, he’s reportedly keen to explore the opportunities available to him which are set to come thick and fast in the January window.

Gomes would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement at that time ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

However, if it’s made clear Gomes won’t pen fresh terms, Lille would obviously aim to cash in while they still can.

What’s more, with so many high-powered clubs showing interest, it stands to reason at least one of them will be prepared to put money on the table to get the jump on those seeking a free deal.

Interestingly, Caught Offside claimed Arsenal’s interest in Gomes has ‘intensified’ since captain Martin Odegaard picked up an ankle injury on international duty with Norway.

That claim doesn’t appear to make all that much sense given Odegaard will return to fitness long before the January window opens.

Real Madrid scout at NLD

The Gunners may well be busy in January if the latest reports out of Spain are accurate. A winter raid on Barcelons is said to be in Edu’s thinking.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid’s super scout, Juni Calafat, is expected to attend Sunday’s north London derby.

Coming under Calafat’s watchful gaze will be two defenders – one from Arsenal and the other from Tottenham.

Striker Dominic Solanke has been passed fit for the eagerly-anticipated clash and the Spurs frontman has been tipped as the potential signing of the season by an Arsenal great.

Arsenal’s mixed bag with Man Utd alumni

A handful of players in the Premier League era have played for Man Utd before going on to join the Gunners.

Versatile defender Mikael Silvestre moved directly from Old Trafford to the Emirates in 2008, though his two-year spell with Arsenal comprising 42 appearances was largely forgettable.

Striker Danny Welbeck made the leap in 2014 to the tune of £16m. The frontman helped Arsenal win two FA Cups, though largely remained behind Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez in the pecking order.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan moved to Arsenal as part of the swap deal that took Sanchez to Old Trafford in the winter window of 2018.

The Armenian wasn’t a guaranteed starter at Arsenal, though did return respectable figures of nine goals and 13 assists in 59 appearances.

And given how badly Sanchez flopped at Man Utd and the colossal salary he earned, the Gunners certainly came out of that deal with their heads held high.

