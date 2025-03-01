Arsenal have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has been sensational on loan with Galatasaray this season.

The talented 26-year-old joined Galatasaray on loan last summer after pursuing a permanent Napoli exit, which ultimately didn’t materialise, despite confirmed Chelsea interest.

Osimhen has performed extremely well in Turkey, with 20 goals in 27 Galatasaray appearances to date, as well as contributing five assists.

Man Utd have been heavily linked with Osimhen, as Ruben Amorim looks to bring in a new striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund.

However, according to journalist Yagız Sabuncuoglu, via Sports Digitale, Arsenal are plotting a summer move for Osimhen and have moved ahead of rivals Man Utd in the race for his signature.

A switch to Arsenal is said to be a serious option for Osimhen, who is interested in testing himself in the Premier League.

The striker will return to Napoli once his Galatasaray loan ends but he isn’t in the Italian club’s plans. Osimhen has a €75million (£62m, $78.6m) release clause in his contract, which activates in the summer.

Osimhen is open to joining Man Utd; race wide open – sources

As we have consistently reported, Arsenal have made signing a new striker one of their top priorities for the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta wants more competition for Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, and the lack of it has been highlighted by Havertz’s injury which’ll keep him out for a lengthy period.

Osimhen is one player on Arsenal’s radar but we understand that RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko remains the Gunners’ top target as things stand.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti reported earlier this week that Osimhen will 100% not stay at Galatasaray beyond this season and he is keen on a move to Man Utd.

However, at this stage, sources state the race is ‘completely open’, so Arsenal do have a window of opportunity to swoop in for him if they decide to.

PSG cannot be discounted though. They hold long-term interest in Osimhen and next summer could be the right time for such a transfer to go ahead.

The Ligue 1 giants consider Osimhen’s €75m release clause to be a fair price, though they will try to finalise a deal that includes deferred payments, as they did for Kvaratskhelia.

Chelsea also continue to keep tabs on Osimhen, so it is too early to say who the favourites are to bring him in.

