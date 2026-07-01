Arsenal want to sign French star just dumped by Leeds – TWO sources

Arsenal are interested in bringing released Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier to the Emirates Stadium as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to two journalists, as TEAMtalk reveals the blow that the Gunners have faced in their pursuit of an English midfielder.

Meslier is currently a free agent after his contract with Leeds came to an end on June 30.

The French goalkeeper joined Leeds in 2019 initially on loan from Lorient before the deal was made permanent in 2020.

Meslier went on to make 215 appearances for Leeds, playing in the Championship as well as the Premier League for the West Yorkshire club.

However, the 26-year-old often made crucial mistakes between the posts and lost his place to Karl Darlow in Leeds manager Daniel Farke’s starting line-up during the second half of last season.

It has now emerged that Arsenal are interested in a 2026 summer deal for Meslier, just a day after he became a free agent.

BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel has reported that Arsenal have ‘a strong interest’ in Meslier.

The report on BBC Sport has noted: ‘There is a doubt over current second-choice keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future heading into next season, resulting in Arsenal exploring the market for a replacement.’

Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Arsenal from Chelsea in the summer of 2025.

The 31-year-old Spanish goalkeeper has been able to make only 12 appearances for Arsenal so far in his career, with David Raya the first number one between the posts for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Sky Italia journalist Luca Bendoni has also claimed on X about interest from Arsenal manager Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta in Meslier.

Bendoni, who has over 32,000 followers on X, posted at 6:39pm on June 30: “Arsenal are keeping tabs on former Leeds GK Illan Meslier in case Kepa leaves the club this summer. One to follow for this window.”

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Arsenal suffer Alex Scott blow – sources

As Arsenal look at a potential deal for Meslier, the Gunners are also keen on adding Alex Scott to their current squad.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Arsenal have made an enquiry about signing Scott from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

We understand that Arsenal are the second club after Manchester United to try to understand the conditions of a potential deal for the England Under-21 international.

However, Bournemouth have made it clear to Arsenal that they have no plans whatsoever to sell Scott this summer.

Sources, though, have told us that should a club make an offer in excess of £80million for Scott, then there would be serious internal discussions at Bournemouth about the future of the 22-year-old.

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