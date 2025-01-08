Arsenal line up signing of deadly Prem winger to finally give Bukayo Saka worthy competition

Arsenal have shortlisted one of the most underrated and consistent wingers in the Premier League, and when a transfer can take shape has been revealed.

Bukayo Saka is unquestionably one of the finest wingers in the Premier League. He’s an automatic selection when fit, though Arsenal and Mikel Arteta must be wary of overloading their talisman.

Saka is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery to repair a hamstring injury. In his absence, Arsenal have dropped more points in the Premier League and saw their 13-match unbeaten run snapped by Newcastle in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

Arsenal have never truly possessed a right winger who can lighten the load on Saka over the past few seasons.

But according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, they aim to sign a new left-footed right winger in the near future.

Taking to X, Plettenberg revealed Brentford ace, Bryan Mbeumo, has been shortlisted by The Gunners.

However, a January transfer is not on the cards, with a deal in the summer a far likelier outcome.

“Understand that Bryan Mbeumo is on Arsenal’s shortlist for a potential summer transfer,” wrote Plettenberg.

“The Gunners are looking to strengthen their wing position. Brentford’s star player is under contract until 2026, with 13 goals and 3 assists in the current Premier League season.”

Bryan Mbeumo already a Premier League force

Providing his take on Mbeumo’s future, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Brentford have ” no plans to part ways with Bryan Mbeumo” in the winter window.

The 25-year-old is contracted until the end of next season, though Brentford do hold a club option to extend his stay by an extra year.

Romano concluded by echoing Plettenberg’s claims when noting a summer bid stands a far likelier chance of succeeding than a January offer.

Mbeumo has quietly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most effective forwards over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

He bagged 17 goal contributions in the 2022/23 season before returning figures of 15 goal contributions in just 25 appearances in the Premier League last season.

He’s taken his game to new heights this term, with 13 goals and three assists to his name in 20 league matches so far.

Only Mohamed Salah (18) and Erling Haaland (16) have scored more Premier League goals than Mbeumo this season. Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak are both tied with Mbeumo on 13.

While Arsenal would most likely use Mbeumo in rotation with Saka on the right side, he has proven he can thrive up front since Ivan Toney left for Saudi Arabia.

The frontman has struck up an excellent one-two-punch with Yoanne Wissa at the tip of the attack with since Toney departed.

Latest Arsenal news – Jobe Bellingham / Arteta wrong to trust duo

In other news, FootballTransfers state Arsenal have registered their interest in signing Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham.

The £20m-rated midfielder – who is the younger brother of Jude Bellingham – can reportedly leave Sunderland via a ‘gentleman’s agreement.’

Elsewhere, Arteta has come under the microscope for putting his faith in two players who fold in crunch time.

Pundit Troy Deeney told CBS Sports after Arsenal’s defeat to Newcastle: “The one problem with Arsenal for the last two years is that they need a striker.

“And every year Mikel chooses not to do that. He goes with Gabi [Jesus] and now he goes with [Kai] Havertz.

“They think they can do it, but in the crunch time, those guys go missing unfortunately, and that’s what happened [against Newcastle].”