Arsenal have identified Newcastle star Alexander Isak as their top transfer target as they aim to bring in a world-class striker, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in more competition for Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus and the Gunners have drawn up a shortlist of players who suit the profile they’re looking for.

Arsenal are battling with Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title once again and feel they need to strengthen their striker options to lift the trophy.

Sources have exclusively told TEAMtalk that Isak is keen to join a club who are competing for trophies regularly and consistently qualify for the Champions League.

The forward harbours concerns that Newcastle’s progress is not going as quickly as first expected, after the Magpies failed to finish in the top four last season.

We understand that Arsenal’s recruitment chiefs have made a comprehensive shortlist of strikers but Isak is the player who ticks all the boxes and has become the club’s ‘dream target,’ per sources.

Arteta is in agreement with Arsenal’s hierarchy in that he feels he needs a prolific striker who can compete with Man City superstar Erling Haaland on the scoring charts.

Newcastle to demand giant fee for Isak – sources

Isak is under contract with Newcastle until 2028 and Eddie Howe’s side have been hoping to tie him down to a new, long-term deal due to the level of interest in his signature.

However, TEAMtalk sources state that there is ‘major doubt’ behind the scenes that Isak will put pen to paper on an extension and a number of top European sides are keen to secure his services.

If a bid came in for Isak from a top side like Arsenal, the suggestion is that there would be a real temptation from the forward to enter negotiations and make a move.

But the power regarding Isak’s future is with Newcastle and while sources say it’s not impossible that Isak could be sold for a gigantic fee in January, it is very, very unlikely they will entertain bids of any sort for him this winter.

Sources have made it clear that it will take a minimum bid of £100m for Newcastle to even consider selling Isak.

Arsenal round-up: Edu exit explained

The big news surrounding Arsenal today is all about sporting director Edu, who has chosen to depart his role with the Gunners. His exit is yet to be officially announced by the club, but it is expected imminently.

We have been informed that the reason for his departure is due to ‘internal disagreements over the line to follow for the future of Arsenal, which arose amid a long-term strategic review of the club.’

Sources say that Edu holds ‘opposing positions to other leading figures at Arsenal about the next steps for the development of Arsenal’ and in order not to ruin his ‘fantastic’ relationship with the club, decided to leave.

In other news, Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein has reportedly emerged as a target for Tottenham, who are looking to bring in more competition for Guglielmo Vicario.

Hein, 22, is currently on loan with LaLiga strugglers Real Valladolid. His contract with Arsenal is set to expire at the end of the season and Spurs are thought to be interested in signing him on a free transfer.

