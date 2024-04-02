Arsenal make ‘approach’ for Bayern Munich star but receive blunt response as Man City circle

Arsenal have made an approach for a sought-after Bayern Munich star, but the club received a blunt response, according to reports.

While Arsenal are in the midst of a title race, the club will already have one eye on the summer transfer window as Edu goes about improving the squad.

With the long-term future of Thomas Partey and Jorginho up in the air, the Gunners are keen to strengthen their options in the holding midfield role.

Declan Rice has done an excellent job since arriving in north London, although he’s played as a more advanced player under Mikel Arteta with a license to roam forward.

Arsenal are in the market for someone who could compliment Rice and the club have identified Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich as a potential option.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have made an ‘approach’ to Bayern directly in order to learn about the availability of Kimmich this summer.

With his contract at the Allianz Arena set to expire in 2025, the speculation surrounding his future has been rife in recent months.

However, the report claims that when Arsenal made the approach for Kimmich, Bayern Munich refused to have ‘any type of dialogue’ regarding the midfielder until the end of the season.

Plenty of clubs are interested in Kimmich

Along with Arsenal, a number of other big European clubs have been linked with Kimmich in recent months. The likes of Man City, Man United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid have been among the clubs linked.

Indeed, TEAMtalk sources revealed earlier this year that Pep Guardiola asked the Man City board about signing the German international in the summer.

Sources indicate that Bayern could look for a transfer fee of around £65m, although this could fluctuate given his contract situation.

Bayern Munich’s sporting director Max Eberl confirmed earlier this year that Kimmich has put renewal talks on hold until he learns who the new Bayern Munich boss will be.

“Josh [Kimmich] says very clearly: ‘Max, I want to know who the new coach is’,” Eberl told Sky. “Then these questions will arise.

“Whether he wants it or whether we want it, it is ultimately up to Joshua to decide. But the first question is the question of the coach.”

If Kimmich does decide to opt for a fresh challenge in the summer, Arsenal are in a strong position to land his signature in the summer.

His versatility will also be of interest to a manager like Arteta. Along with playing as a holding midfielder, Kimmich is also comfortable with filling in at right-back.

The speculation surrounding the German star will no doubt continue to rumble on over these next few months and Arsenal will be keeping close tabs on his situation.

