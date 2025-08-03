Arsenal could take their arrivals count to eight before the summer window shuts, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the first steps to a move have been taken.

The Gunners have already signed six first-team stars this summer, with Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres the headline-grabbing names.

Joining that trio in north London are Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cristhian Mosquera and Christian Norgaard.

If Arsenal get their way, Crystal Palace talisman, Eberechi Eze, will be signing number seven.

Agreeing personal terms won’t be an issue, though Arsenal are hopeful of lowering Palace’s £68m asking price. The release clause (£68m) in Eze’s contract at Selhurst Park expired earlier this month.

Mosquera, meanwhile, arrived to bolster Mikel Arteta’s options at the heart of defence. But according to Fabrizio Romano, he might not be the only new centre-back to step foot in the Emirates.

Taking to X, the trusted transfer guru revealed: “Understand Arsenal have made initial contact to show interest in French 19 year old centre back Jeremy Jacquet.”

Jacquet is actually 20 and not 19 as Romano mistakenly stated. He is a product of Rennes’ youth academy and the French side are the ones who developed superstar players like Eduardo Camavinga, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, to name just three.

Jacquet has been capped for France at Under-21 level and made 11 appearances in Ligue 1 last season, most of which came in the second half of the campaign and were starts.

When Arsenal could sign Jeremy Jacquet

Romano went on to claim Arsenal won’t throw all of their eggs in the Jacquet basket and could wait a year before making a move.

However, exits are expected at the Emirates over the remaining weeks of the window and if players like Jakub Kiwior leave – he wants more regular game-time – then Jacquet could be signed later this month.

“Arsenal like Jacquet who recently signed new deal at Rennes until June 2029,” continued Romano.

“He’s on the list as option in case of exits this month… or eventually for 2026.”

Latest Arsenal news – Thomas Partey agreement and more…

🔴⚪️ Thomas Partey ‘set to join’ LaLiga club after Arsenal exit as court date looms

🔴⚪️ Gabriel Jesus next transfer: Every club linked with Arsenal striker after Viktor Gyokeres signing

🔴⚪️ Man Utd warned as ‘alarm bells set off’ at Arsenal over Benjamin Sesko