PSG midfielder Senny Mayulu, who has been linked with Arsenal

Arsenal are actively trying to convince Senny Mayulu to leave Paris Saint-Germain and move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to a French report, with Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta hoping to be successful after Tottenham Hotspur failed.

Mayulu has been on the books of PSG since 2020 and has broken into the first team after playing for the youth sides.

The 19-year-old midfielder has made a total of 76 appearances for the PSG first team, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists in the process.

PSG manager Luis Enrique has used Mayulu 19 times in Ligue 1 and nine times in the Champions League so far this season, with the midfielder scoring five goals and giving four assists in those games.

Mayulu is under contract at PSG until the summer of 2027, and it has now emerged that Arsenal are planning to raid last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners for the teenager.

Media Foot has reported that Arsenal are ‘the most eager suitors’ of Mayulu and have ‘have just made an offer to the player’s representatives’.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are always on the lookout for promising young talents, and the Gunners’ ‘offensive is underway’ for the teenager.

Mayulu, who is on the sidelines at the moment with a right calf injury, is ‘in talks with PSG to extend his deal’.

However, no agreement is in place yet, which has opened the door for Arsenal to make their move.

This is not the first time that Mayulu has been linked with a move to a north London club.

TEAMtalk reported Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Mayulu back on September 8, 2025.

We reported at the time that Tottenham made a late move in the 2025 summer transfer window to understand if a deal for the teenager would be possible.

Sources have told us that Chelsea and Manchester City are also keen on the PSG midfielder.

However, PSG turned down Tottenham’s approach for the youngster last summer, with the French club considering him as one of their ‘gems’ and do not plan to sell him.

Arsenal’s interest in Mayulu does not come as a surprise at all, but it is hard to see PSG let go of a promising young player like him.

It is very likely that PSG will come to an agreement with Mayulu’s camp over a new contract, especially as they still have time.

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Latest Arsenal transfer news: Summer sale, Newcastle raid

Meanwhile, Arsenal are ready to sell two of their stars in the summer transfer window, as the Gunners get ready to refresh their squad.

Arsenal have received fresh hope in their quest to sign a Newcastle United star, but there is interest in him from Manchester United, too.

And finally, Arsenal are said to be finalising their summer signing, with Berta actively involved.