Leandro Trossard is reportedly in line for a new Arsenal contract after an Emirates summer exit was ‘blocked’ late on in the transfer window.

Arsenal rejected Saudi Pro League team Al-Ittihad’s £4million (€4.8m, $5.3m) loan offer with an obligation to make the deal permanent for £25m (€30m, $33.3m) earlier this month.

The Gunners had no intention of letting the 29-year-old leave, despite signing winger Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea for the 2024/25 campaign – which added to their attacking options.

Now, Flemish publication Nieuwsblad, via Sport Witness, states manager Mikel Arteta ‘blocked’ this transfer as he is a ‘real fan’ of the Belgium international.

The report adds the former Brighton star wasn’t keen on the move, despite being offered three times more than his current salary.

Moreover, the report adds while the Gunners are yet to start negotiations for a contract renewal, with his current terms running until 2026, the north London team intends to make an offer for him.

Trossard’s role at Arsenal

Ever since swapping Brighton for Arsenal in January 2023 for £27m (€32.3m, $36m), the Belgian has struggled to tie down a regular starting spot under manager Arteta.

In 74 appearances in all competitions, he has started just 39 times. More often than not, he has had to play second fiddle to left forward Gabriel Martinelli – despite having a better goal and assist to game ratio than the Brazilian.

Trossard, who can play as an attacking midfielder, a false nine, or a winger, has been involved in a goal or assist every 111 minutes, versus Martinelli’s 169 minutes.

Last month, Arteta admitted Trossard was “upset” at not being in the starting XI in their 2-0 win over Aston Villa – a game he scored in off the bench.

“First of all when you don’t get picked they are certain ways to react. He is upset but he is upset to show on the pitch how good he is, not upset and then come in and complain (he) wasn’t playing, that is a huge quality,” said the Spaniard.

“We have two great left wingers that play in that position and it’s always a challenge, but you know you will get that quality on certain and specific games. Today I decided to play Gabi (Martinelli) who had a good performance and after that we had to change the game, Trossard came on and made the difference so big credit to him.”

Trossard may still need to be patient going forward if he is to remain at Arsenal.

Arsenal look to strengthen their hand

After keeping hold of Trossard, Arsenal have been linked with Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia – a player they tried and failed to sign this summer.

The Gunners were not prepared to meet the 23-year-old’s £25m (€30m, $33.2m) release clause, as their offers fell short of the fee that was required.

However, they may reignite that interest in January as they seek to provide a long-term competitor for the number one jersey, alongside first-choice stopper David Raya.

Further up the field, Arsenal have been linked with Atalanta star Ademola Lookman – who has been in stunning form for the Italian side this year.

He led them to Europa League glory in May and he is showing no signs of slowing down. That has led to links with Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United, and more, but it may cost £50m (€60m, $67m) to get a deal over the line.

Finally, the Gunners have no plans to sell centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes any time soon, following links with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

