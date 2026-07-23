Paris Saint-Germain are in pole position to sign RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande but Arsenal, Manchester City and more may yet get an opportunity to steal in at the last moment.

In the space of a year, the winger has gone from being signed for £17m from Leganes, after Leipzig met his release clause, to being one of the most sought-after attackers in world football.

The 19-year-old has been linked with Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, and Champions League holders PSG, with the teenager potentially commanding a fee close to £100m.

Diomande, who scored 13 goals and added 10 assists in 36 matches for the German side last season, still has just under four years left on his contract, but it seems very unlikely he will run that deal down.

TEAMtalk reported earlier this week that Diomande’s representatives have received fresh approaches from Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City in the past seven days or so.

However, the Ivory Coast international, who impressed for his country at this summer’s World Cup, is committed to joining Luis Enrique’s all-conquering side.

The French team’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, is understood to have taken personal control of negotiations with Leipzig, with the two parties said to have a good relationship.

We reported that PSG are prepared to pay around €110million (£93.5m, $126m) for his services, and that could open the door for rival suitors.

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Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid given fresh Yan Diomande hope?

According to Bild, via Sport Witness, Arsenal, Man City, Madrid, and PSG are prepared too pay a nine-figure fee for Diomande – who was the subject of a rejected £85m bid from Liverpool over the summer.

But while the French team are in the strongest position, the report states his agents, Roc Nation, are putting pressure on the Ligue 1 champions to accelerate talks with Leipzig as they don’t want another club interfering in the matter.

PSG are yet to make an offer for Diomande, who became the youngest player to feature for his country at a World Cup at the age of 19 years and 212 days when he faced Ecuador in a 1-0 victory.

The outlet adds that Leipzig want at least €120m (£102m) for Diomande, which may put PSG’s noses out of joint. A deal may yet be struck but if Premier League sides can outbid their French counterparts, perhaps all is not lost for them.

With more than a month to go of the summer transfer window, there could be some extra twists and turns along the way.

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