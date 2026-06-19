Arsenal are keeping tabs on Marcus Rashford with a view to a potential move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as a German journalist claims that Manchester United could make a U-turn on the England international winger.

Rashford’s loan spell at Barcelona has ended, with the Spanish champions deciding not to trigger the £26million buy-option in the contract with Man Utd by the June 15 deadline.

Barcelona want another loan for Rashford, but Man Utd want to sever ties with the England international winger for good.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd want to get rid of Rashford for good this summer.

Sources have told us that Arsenal and Chelsea have been contacted by intermediaries over a potential deal for Rashford, who is part of the England squad at the 2026 World Cup.

According to The Athletic, Rashford has a release clause of £40million in his contract at Man Utd.

The clause is valid for all clubs, except for Liverpool and Manchester City.

It has now emerged in the Italian media that Arsenal want to sign Rashford in the summer transfer window.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli’s futures at Arsenal are uncertain, and Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are in the market for a new left-winger.

According to TuttoJuve, Arsenal, Juventus and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Rashford, who is also able to play down the middle as a centre-forward.

The Juventus-centric Italian news outlet has reported: ‘Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring the striker’s future.

‘Mikel Arteta is looking for quality wingers, and Rashford, given his skills, experience, and pace, represents an attractive prospect.

‘Bayern Munich are also keeping an eye on the situation.

‘The German club want to strengthen their attacking positions, but will carefully evaluate a potential move with a high overall cost.’

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Man Utd could make Marcus Rashford U-turn

Although Juventus are also monitoring Rashford, the 28-year-old winger’s salary would be prohibitive to a deal for the Italian giants.

TuttoJuve has noted: ‘The main obstacle to any negotiations will be his salary.

‘To leave Manchester, Rashford may have to accept a pay cut, or United may have to contribute financially to a new transfer formula.

‘Only in this way could he be of interest to Juventus.’

Bild journalist Christian Falk has reported that Man Utd could change their stance on Rashford.

The German transfer reporter has claimed that Man Utd could decide to keep Rashford to work with manager Michael Carrick next season.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “I heard that Manchester United have an idea to stick with him ahead of the new season, as Michael Carrick is said to want to work with the 28-year-old.

“I met Carrick at the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year awards at the Landmark Hotel.

“I think he makes a very good impression; he’s a very straightforward kind of guy, and I think he could work with Rashford to get him back to his best.”

Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand believes that the Premier League giants need to give Rashford another chance.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “Do you know what, Manchester United might have to start re-evaluating Marcus Rashford’s situation.

“I’m happy to change, I’m happy to change. I’m not wrong and strong, that’s not my game. I’m happy to change.

“It seems like Marcus Rashford has matured, the time away from the club may have done him the good he needed and maybe it’s cleansed both parties.

“Is it time? Is it time to shake hands and for him to say, ‘I’m back’. I think you can see a maturity with Marcus Rashford now.

“That spell at Barcelona has worked out in a way that he now understands his role. He was an impact player at times for Barcelona and that could be his role with England as well.

“If he’s coming off the bench and making that impact then that’s a huge asset to the squad because we’re going to need those players.

“If I’m the opposing full-back and I see Marcus Rashford warming up, you are looking over to the bench and hoping to get subbed off because you don’t want that smoke. He’s not coming on to see the game out, he’s coming on to hurt you.”

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