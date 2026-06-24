World Cup star’s desire to join Arsenal is clear in lucrative transfer

AS Roma star Manu Kone, who has been linked with Arsenal

Manu Kone wants to join Arsenal and play for manager Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium, according to the Italian media, as Fabrizio Romano reveals whether the Gunners boss and sporting director Andrea Berta are keen on the AS Roma star.

Recent speculation has linked Kone with a move to Arsenal, who won the Premier League title last season and also reached the final of the Champions League.

Arsenal are looking to reinforce their current squad with quality signings, with the midfield department among the areas being looked at.

The Italian media have been drumming up Arsenal’s reported desire to sign Kone this summer.

Corriere della Sera claimed earlier this month that Arsenal have already ‘held talks with Kone’s representatives’ and ‘agreed personal terms’ .

AS Roma are said to want least €50million (£43.1m, $56.7m) for Kone, who is playing for France at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

The same Italian publication recently reported that Arsenal’s bitter north London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, have also ‘made their own enquiries’ for the 25-year-old.

However, it is Arsenal that Kone wants to move to, according to a new report in Quotidiano Sportivo.

Kone is one of their ‘best players’ that Roma ‘will have to sacrifice’ this summer, states the report.

The report has stated: ‘Manu Kone could be the most lucrative transfer of the Giallorossi summer.

‘Playing a key role in a World Cup with the French national team is giving the Roma midfielder enormous added value, and his first performances as a starter in the United States have refocused his attention on the transfer market.

‘The 2001-born player has stated that he intends to focus on the transfer market only after his World Cup experience, but in the meantime, all parties involved have made moves.

‘The player’s desire is clear: Arsenal, the reigning English champions and Champions League finalists, are in his sights.

‘A move to England would be a huge personal challenge, as only finding playing time there can boost his stock.’

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Arsenal stance on signing Manu Kone

While the Italian press continues to press on with the Kone to Arsenal rumours, not much is being made elsewhere.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently said that Arsenal are not actively looking to sign the Roma star.

Romano posted on X at 6:50pm on June 16: “Arsenal play down reports about talks at advanced state for Manu Kone.

“AS Roma midfielder not seen as a target, as @MatteMoretto reports.”

Kone has been on the books of Roma since 2024 and is under contract at the Italian club until the summer of 2029.

The French midfielder has scored four goals and given six assists in 82 matches in all competitions for Roma so far in his career.

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