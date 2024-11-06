Arsenal are reportedly willing to sell defender Jakub Kiwior in the January transfer window, with the fee needed to sign the Polish international now revealed.

Kiwior, 24, was signed in January 2023 as cover in the left-back position during an injury crisis for the Gunners, but has found minutes hard to come by this season.

Arsenal signed Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna over the summer and he has moved ahead of Kiwior in the pecking order, who is reportedly becoming frustrated by his lack of opportunities.

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal are ready to allow Kiwior to leave in January but want to sell him permanently, rather than loan him out.

The Gunners are set to demand at least €20m (£16.7m / £21.4m) for Kiwior this winter. As previously reported, Inter Milan – who face Arsenal in the Champions League tonight – are one of the sides keeping tabs on him, while LaLiga side Villarreal also registered interest over the summer.

Kiwior has since played just 96 minutes of Premier League of football so far this season and is yet to start a single match.

A return to the Serie A, where he thrived with previous club Spezia, could be the best thing for Kiwior’s career. Whether or not one of his suitors matches his price tag in January, however, still remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Arsenal sent warning over Inter Milan ‘difference-maker’ as Havertz concerns emerge ahead of UCL tussle

Arsenal want defensive reinforcements

Arsenal already have formidable defensive options in the form of Calafiori, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and Ben White, but reports suggest that Mikel Arteta wants more competition for them.

The Athletic recently confirmed Arsenal’s interest in Palmeiras centre-back Reis. The Gunners have made dual enquiries into Palmeiras as well as Reis’ representatives.

The Brazilian has a €100m release clause in his contract, though Arsenal would obviously look to strike a deal for a fraction of that price if acting on their interest.

Arsenal have also shown interest in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in the past but Liverpool and Newcastle are considered favourites to sign the England international.

Newcastle saw four bids rejected for Guehi over the summer, the latest of which amounted to £65 including add-ons. He is thought to be ready for a new challenge and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal join the race.

Arsenal round-up: Bundesliga midfielder wanted / Newcastle star eyed

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for a new midfielder in January, with Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson on their shortlist.

Liverpool and Tottenham are also admirers of the talented 20-year-old. The Gunners are favourites to land him this winter, however, with reports suggesting they are ‘considering testing the waters’ with a proposal worth €40m (£33.3m / $43m).

Mikel Arteta is also keen to add a world-class striker to his squad to compete with Kai Havertz. As we revealed on Monday, Arsenal have made Newcastle star Alexander Isak their ‘dream transfer target.’

Sources have exclusively told TEAMtalk that Isak is keen to join a club who are competing for trophies regularly and consistently qualify for the Champions League.

The Swedish international is concerned that Newcastle’s progress is not going as quickly as first expected, after the Magpies failed to finish in the top four last season.

Isak is under contract with Newcastle until 2028 and Eddie Howe’s side have been hoping to tie him down to a new, long-term deal due to the level of interest in his signature.

However, TEAMtalk sources state that there is ‘major doubt’ behind the scenes that Isak will sign an extension and a number of top European sides are keen to secure his services.

If a bid came in for Isak from a top side like Arsenal, the suggestion is that there would be a real temptation from the forward to enter negotiations and make a move.

The Gunners know it would take a mammoth bid to sign him though, with Newcastle set to demand over £100m for his signature.

DON’T MISS: Soccer players who moved into politics as 2024 US presidential election between Trump and Harris takes place

IN FOCUS: Kiwior’s lack of action this season