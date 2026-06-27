Arsenal are ready to make their move for Bruno Guimaraes after receiving all the encouragement they needed from the Brazilian’s camp, TEAMtalk understands.

The Gunners are understood to be prioritising the Brazilian star ahead of his Newcastle teammate Sandro Tonali, who they have also spoken to.

Arsenal have long admired Guimaraes and are now preparing to test Newcastle’s resolve after being informed the midfielder is not looking to commit his future to the Magpies by signing a new contract.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal have held extensive discussions with Guimaraes’ representatives in recent weeks, and those conversations have left them increasingly confident that a deal could be possible if an agreement can be reached with Newcastle.

The Gunners have now decided to focus their efforts on Guimaraes rather than Tonali, despite both Newcastle midfielders being discussed internally as potential marquee additions this summer.

Manchester City have also been weighing up exactly the same dilemma.

We understand that Man City have held talks over both Guimaraes and Tonali, with the Premier League giants initially believing they were well placed to move for the Italy international.

However, Tottenham Hotspur’s aggressive pursuit has caught Man City by surprise.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham are now preparing a £100million bid for Tonali and have made significant progress with the player’s representatives, as the Italian is understood to be open to the move to North London and has conveyed that opinion to Newcastle.

That has prompted both Arsenal and Man City to increasingly focus their attention on Guimaraes.

Neither club’s admiration is new. Sources have told us that both Arsenal and Man City seriously considered signing the Brazil international before he even completed his move from Lyon to Newcastle in 2022 and they have continued to monitor his progress ever since.

Now, circumstances have changed. Sources have confirmed to us that Guimaraes has made Newcastle aware he is not currently planning to sign a new contract.

The 28-year-old has just two years remaining on his existing deal and, while he remains Newcastle’s highest-paid player, those close to the situation acknowledge he could earn significantly more elsewhere.

Indeed, we understand that Guimaraes could potentially double his current salary by moving to either Arsenal or Man City.

That financial reality, coupled with Newcastle’s uncertain position regarding several of their biggest stars, has only increased speculation surrounding his future.

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Arsenal plan £80m bid for Bruno Guimaraes

Reports suggesting Arsenal have already submitted an offer worth less than £60million have been firmly dismissed by Newcastle sources.

However, Arsenal are now working towards making an offer in the region of £80million. Whether that will be enough is another matter entirely.

Newcastle are refusing to place a public valuation on Guimaraes and remain adamant they have no desire to sell one of the club’s most influential players.

Privately, there is a belief that any realistic fee would need to comfortably exceed Arsenal’s expected opening proposal.

The Magpies are already dealing with growing uncertainty surrounding several senior members of Eddie Howe’s squad.

Tonali’s future is under the spotlight amid Tottenham’s interest, while Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento continue to attract admirers across Europe.

Losing Guimaraes as well would represent another huge blow to Newcastle’s ambitions.

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Arsenal keen on THREE more midfielders

Arsenal’s interest in Guimaraes does not mean they have stopped exploring other midfield targets.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal remain huge admirers of Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi, who has been on their radar since before his 16th birthday and continues to be viewed as one of Europe’s outstanding young midfield prospects.

Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on the situations of Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes, with both players remaining firmly on their shortlist as they assess a number of midfield options ahead of what promises to be a busy end to the summer window.

However, Guimaraes is now emerging as Arsenal’s main midfield target.

Manchester City remain firmly in the picture and could yet rival Arsenal for Guimaraes, depending on what they do with their interest in Tonali.

But as things stand, we understand that Arsenal are the club preparing to make the first move, with Newcastle now facing a huge battle to keep hold of one of the players they have built their team around.

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