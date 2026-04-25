Borussia Dortmund winger Julian Brandt, who is on Arsenal and Newcastle United's radar

Newcastle United are planning to make an offer to Julian Brandt to convince him to move to St. James’ Park, according to a German source, which will come as a blow to Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta in his quest to bring the Bundesliga star to the Emirates Stadium.

On March 11, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Brandt.

Brandt will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, and Berta plans to secure the services of the Germany international on a free agent.

Sources have told us that Arsenal are ready to make a formal offer for the 29-year-old, who has scored 57 goals and given 69 assists in 303 matches in all competitions for Dortmund so far in his career.

Brandt is at the top of his game at the age of 29, and his ability to play as an attacking midfielder and as a left winger is hugely appealing to Arsenal.

However, it has now emerged that Newcastle United, too, are keen on a summer deal for Brandt, and so are Aston Villa.

Fussball Daten has reported that Arsenal and Villa ‘are preparing the most aggressive offers for Brandt’s creativity’.

There is interest in the German star from Serie A club Inter Milan, while LaLiga duo Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are keen on his signature, too.

Major League Soccer club FC Cincinnati have also been credited with interest in Brandt.

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What Julian Brandt has said about his future

Newcastle are having a poor season and will not play in Europe in the 2026/27 campaign.

Arsenal could still win the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

The Gunners will fancy their chances of beating Newcastle to the signature of Brandt, although the German attacking midfielder has yet to make a decision on his next club.

Brandt told Sky Germany earlier this month: “Let yourself be surprised. There are many ideas, not every idea is good, but there are many ideas.

“In principle, I’m not ruling anything out. But there are things I prefer, and there are things I currently find harder to imagine. As I said: there are one or two ideas, but everything in due course.”

For now, however, the 29-year-old is keen to focus on the tasks ahead with Borussia Dortmund.

“You don’t have to rush things. We are slowly approaching the end of the season now, but we still have important games ahead of us,” Brandt said, adding:

“It would also not be fair to the club to suddenly start holding talks everywhere. You have to finish things properly, and then you have enough time to think about how things will continue. I am not worried about that at all.”

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