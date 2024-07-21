Arsenal will ‘not be afraid’ of the shorter shelf life Real Sociedad ace Mikel Merino brings after proving experienced players can do wonders for the Premier League side.

Merino has been on Arsenal‘s transfer radar for many weeks now, but face extra competition for him off the back of his displays for Spain at Euro 2024.

While the 6ft 2in midfielder made seven appearances at the tournament his home country triumphed in, the Sociedad star was repeatedly brought off the bench for Luis de la Fuente’s side.

Nonetheless, his form is said to have attracted interest from La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but the Gunners appear to be in pole position to sign the 28-year-old.

Despite seemingly having a settled midfield of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, and Jorginho last season; manager Mikel Arteta needs more strength in depth if they are to topple Premier League champions Manchester City from their perch.

While Pep Guardiola’s biggest stars have regularly produced when it matters, having that extra quality off the bench has helped them win the biggest titles, too.

But last season, Arsenal – whose sole signing this summer was turning goalkeeper David Raya’s loan move into a permanent deal – needed Rice and Odegaard to play 51 and 48 games respectively, while Jorginho racked up 36 appearances of his own – and that may have taken its toll in the end.

While Merino is a similar player to Rice, and would not sit behind him as Italian international Jorginho does, using them as a double pivot could give Arsenal more variety and allow Arteta to shuffle his pack more.

Although the Gunners manager has frequently spoken about how youthful his squad is, having that extra know-how is key to getting over the line and winning trophies.

Despite being unable to do that in recent seasons, very few would argue 29-year-old Trossard – a £27m signing from Brighton in January 2023 – and 32-year-old Jorginho – a £12m recruit from Chelsea later that month – have not been shrewd signings.

The Belgian international has scored 18 goals and bagged 12 assists in 68 matches and Jorginho has provided Arsenal’s midfield with a bit more solidity, and allowed Rice to have more of an impact on matches.

Now, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs confirms Arsenal are considering a move for the Sociedad talisman, who is now in the last year of his contract with the La Liga outfit.

He adds that no contact has been made between the two teams but the former Newcastle United man, who scored eight goals and provided five assists in 45 matches last term, is likely to be a valuable acquisition.

Arsenal ready to make another ‘smart signing’

He told Givemesport: “Arsenal are considering Mikel Merino, but at this stage there is no club-to-club contact. Merino will be available at value because he’s into the final year of his Real Sociedad contract.

“Arsenal are not afraid to buy a bit older or add names who perhaps won’t stay for longer than two-three seasons. Jorginho is one example of this, and has proven to be a smart signing.”

According to The Telegraph, Merino could be available for as little as £20m this summer, although reports in Spain suggest a suitor may have to pay at least £30m for the Spain international.

Incidentally, TEAMtalk sources state Arteta is an admirer of the former Borussia Dortmund player and would welcome him at the Emirates next season.