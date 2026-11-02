Arsenal now to ‘accelerate’ signing TOP target after saga takes turn with decision made on January transfer

Arsenal are reportedly planning to ‘accelerate’ the signing of Bournemouth standout Junior Kroupi after a new twist in the race to secure his services.

20-year-0ld Kroupi is building his match fitness after missing the start of this season with a foot injury, but he remains on the radar of leading European clubs after his breakout season for Bournemouth in 2025/26.

Bournemouth only paid around £12m to sign Kroupi from French outfit Lorient last year, but the talented youngster has already established himself as one of Europe’s best up-and-coming talents after scoring 13 Premier League goals last season.

The Cherries fended off competition to keep Kroupi and Alex Scott in the summer, but they face losing these players in January or next summer.

We have reported that Bournemouth are adamant that Kroupi won’t leave in January despite interest from Arsenal and others, with a summer transfer looking far more plausible.

Arsenal are keen on Kroupi as a potential upgrade on Viktor Gyokeres after we reported that the £64m forward wants to leave the Premier League in January for two reasons.

Arsenal set to ‘accelerate’ move for Junior Kroupi

Now, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider that Arsenal are now preparing to ‘accelerate’ signing ‘top target’ Kroupi because Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain have also decided to make him a leading transfer option.

O’Rourke explained: “Arsenal are big admirers of him, and there’s also big interest from PSG as well in Junior Kroupi.

“It’s going to be a pretty open race for his services because so many top clubs across Europe will be interested in him.

“I don’t see a move happening in January just because of the price tag and obviously Bournemouth don’t want to lose a key player midway through the season either.”

Interestingly, Kroupi has recently spoken on his desire to eventually play for one of the “biggest clubs in the world”.

Kroupi said: “I’m going to give my all to play for the biggest clubs in the world, in the best leagues in the world.”

He added: “When I was little, playing in the Premier League was my dream.

“As I grew up, that dream became a goal,” added the striker, before being asked whether he would have stayed at Bournemouth had he not suffered an injury.

When asked whether he would have stayed at Bournemouth without his foot injury, he responded: “I can’t say. I don’t know what would have happened.

“At Bournemouth, I’m going to give everything for the fans and to help the team perform.”