Rafael Leao has been linked with a move to Man Utd and Arsenal.

Arsenal have reportedly been ‘offered’ a chance to sign Manchester United transfer target Rafael Leao after the AC Milan star approved his summer exit.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Leao ahead of the summer transfer window as Man Utd go after top-class stars.

Man Utd, who are closing in on a deal for Ederson, want to sign a new left-winger, a left-back and at least one more midfielder as a minimum this summer.

But the Red Devils are not alone in their need for a new left-sided forward, with Fabrizio Romano also confirming that position as a “priority” for Arsenal.

Romano said recently: “Arsenal have already started working and planning for summer signings. At least three signings are expected, could be even more based on exits.

“Top winger the priority; midfielder and right back also almost guaranteed. Strikers situation to follow.”

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Man Utd hold a genuine interest in Leao, although they have not yet acted upon that after being alerted recently to the opportunity.

Giving the green light to a summer transfer, Leao told Sport TV Portugal: “I’m proud as I made history at AC Milan but I want new chapter. I feel ready to play in another league. I did my best for Milan, but it’s time to try another challenge.”

In a boost to both Man Utd and Arsenal, Leao has previously said: “Yeah of course I like (Manchester) United because my idol is Cristiano Ronaldo, so back then, I used to watch them. I like Arsenal also.”

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Milan star ‘offered to Arsenal’

And now Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) insists that the Portugal international has been ‘offered to Arsenal in recent weeks’.

Despite that, ‘negotiations with the 26-year-old’s camp have not progressed for now’ and the report adds that ‘the Rossoneri would be happy to sell their winger for just €50m, yet the only offer Leao has received so far is from Galatasaray’.

That is something our transfer expert Graeme Bailey has previously confirmed with Milan open to letting Leao leave for a fee in the region of €50million (£43.1m / $58.7m) – a valuation that is already alerting clubs across Europe.

Bailey also revealed that Man Utd are among the clubs approached. The Old Trafford outfit have carried out extensive work on Leao in the past and remain aware of his profile, though their interest has not yet progressed beyond initial checks at this stage.

It is understood that while nothing is advanced at present for Leao and Man Utd, the groundwork is being laid ahead of a potential summer deal.