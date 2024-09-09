Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Tottenham linked free agent midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with Fabrizio Romano making clear the player’s “priority” and with the truth coming to light over claims Mikel Arteta is considering an offer for Jorginho.

France regular Rabiot remains a free agent having left Juventus at the end of his contract last summer and despite holding talks with a number of potential suitors, is yet to fix himself up with a new club. And while he has been offered deals by Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray and remains on the wanted list of a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia, Rabiot has made clear that, at the age of 29, he is not yet prepared to turn his back on mainland European football.

As a result, Rabiot has instructed his mother and agent to find him a club in one of Europe’s main leagues, and with the Premier League always seen as the player’s focus this summer, it is perhaps suprisingly he is yet to fix himself up with a new club.

Part of that reason is likely to be down to the player’s wage demands, which we understand were set at around £200,000 (€236,000 / $262,000) a week, while also requiring a significant signing-on fee, when he was offered to a series of Premier League sides earlier this summer.

Now, however, with the market closed for trade between clubs, Rabiot has now lowered his demands somewhat as he looks to get himself fixed up with a new side.

And having been axed from France’s Nations League squad this month, with coach Didier Deschamps telling him to get his club career sorted first, sealing a move has been made an even sharper focus in the player’s mind.

Arsenal offered Rabiot amid Jorginho links

And while the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester United have been linked, the latter having reportedly discussed his potential signing again of late, we understand that his mother and agent, Veronique, has offered the player to Arsenal and Tottenham and with a move to London very much to the player’s liking.

The prospect of moving to the Premier League is also a prospect confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed that, despite giant contract offers on the table from Saudi Arabia, he has no interest in moving to the Middle East at this moment in time.

“Similar to Turkey, Adrien Rabiot has also currently no plans to accept any proposal from Saudi Pro League. His priority and desire remains (to play in one of the) European top five leagues,” Romano posted on X.

As it stands, the player is yet to receive a firm offer from any club in the Premier League, but those demands could be lowered in an effort to get Rabiot fixed up with a new side.

And amid claims Arsenal are one of those sides Rabiot has set his sights on, the deal was said to have been dependent on Mikel Arteta moving a player on himself and amid interest in Italy midfielder Jorginho from Galatasaray.

The Turkish outfit were said to have turned their focus to Jorginho after failing in their quest to land Casemiro from Manchester United.

And with the Turkey transfer window remaining open until Friday 13 September, they still have time to finalise such a deal.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that Arteta absolutely has no desire to let Jorginho depart Emirates Stadium this week.

The 32-year-old player was handed a new one-year deal at Arsenal at the end of May, with his current arrangement not expiring until June 2025. The Gunners also hold another year’s option on that deal.

And with Jorginho seen as a key part of Arteta’s project going forwards, any approach from Galatasaray will be blocked.

Speaking just after the midfielder penned his new deal, Arteta stated: “We’re delighted that Jorgi has signed a new contract with us.

“Jorgi is such an important part of our team, a role model with great leadership skills and a unique playing style ability which makes everybody better around him on the pitch.”

As a result, it appears unlikely that Arteta will entertain the chance to sign Rabiot with Jorginho staying put and very much a part of Arteta’s plans.