Arsenal are in talks to offer young star Ethan Nwaneri a bumper new deal as reward for his progress at the club, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Nwaneri has firmly established himself as a regular in Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans this season and the club are keen to recognise his importance to the team with fresh terms.

The attacking midfielder has been tipped for big things at Arsenal since making his Gunners debut in 2022 at the age of 15 against Brentford to become the club’s youngest ever player.

The 17-year-old signed his first professional contract in March 2023 and the club are ready to hand a new deal with a significant pay increase to bring him in line with other first-team squad members at the Emirates.

Nwaneri has made eight appearances in all competitions so far this season chipping in with three goals in his two starts in the Carabao Cup against Bolton and Preston.

Arsenal are keen to reward their young talents with new contracts after seeing academy products Chido Obi-Martin, Reuell Walters and Amario Cozier-Duberry all leave the club last summer

England U19 international Nwaneri is set to remain a key member of Arteta’s side for the rest of the season as they chase for silverware on all fronts.

Arteta heaps praise on Ethan Nwaneri

Arteta is a big fan of Nwaneri, as evidenced by his involvement in the first team this season. There were discussions over whether to loan him out this season but the decision to keep him is now paying dividends.

Following Nwaneri’s fantastic performance against Preston, Arteta revelled about how impressed he was with the teenager.

“He did it yesterday in training so we’re getting used to that. He’s a big talent, he’s got the right attitude, he’s got the right players and context around him and we need to make sure that we put brick by brick. But we have some player there!” Arteta said.

Asked how he can ensure the player doesn’t get stifled, Arteta added: “He’s going to really dictate how that’s gonna go. But I’m really, really happy with him… He wants to make every ball, he wants to make things happen.

“Outside, around the boys, he’s still a bit quiet but that’s usual. He’s still only 17 years old. His work ethic is tremendous and he loves what he does.”

Arsenal round-up: Leroy Sane targeted / Kiwior up for sale

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Gunners are unlikely to make Raheem Sterling’s loan permanent at the end of the season, meaning they’ll be in the market for a new right winger in the summer.

Arsenal would jump at the chance to sign Sane on a free transfer but will face competition for his signature. Manchester United have already ‘approached’ his agents, while Liverpool are also interested.

In other news, Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell Jakub Kiwior in January after he has struggled for consistent game time this season.

Kiwior, 24, was signed in January 2023 as cover in the left-back position during an injury crisis for the Gunners. Arsenal signed Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna over the summer and he has moved ahead of Kiwior in the pecking order, who is reportedly becoming frustrated by his lack of opportunities.

Reports suggest that Arsenal are ready to allow Kiwior to leave in January but want to sell him permanently, rather than loan him out. They have slapped a €20m (£16.7m / £21.4m) price tag on his head and Inter Milan, AC Milan as well as Villarreal have previously shown interest in him.

