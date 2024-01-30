Arsenal ‘open talks’ with Brazilian giants; Edu to use connections to facilitate much-needed transfer

Corinthians are reportedly in talks to sign Arsenal winger Marquinhos on a loan-to-buy deal, with sporting director Edu to play a key role.

The Gunners signed the Brazilian from Sao Paulo on a five-year deal for approximately £3m in 2022 but he has never lived up to the hype at the Emirates.

Marquinhos made three appearances for Arsenal last season – totalling just 70 minutes of playing time combined – and failed to make a goal contribution.

He went on loan to French club FC Nantes at the start of this season but failed to have any real impact, playing seven times and making one assist.

Mikel Arteta took the decision to terminate Marquinhos’ loan deal with Nantes earlier this month and Arsenal have been trying to find a new club for him ever since.

Now, recent reports suggest that several Brazilian clubs are interested in bringing the 20-year-old back to South America this month.

Corinthians ‘open talks’ to sign Arsenal winger Marquinhos

According to Itatiaia, Corinthians have already opened ‘preliminary talks’ with Arsenal over a loan deal for Marquinhos.

It’s claimed that the Brazilian giants would like to include an option to buy in the agreement for the youngster.

Corinthians are ‘expected to have a good relationship’ with Gunners sporting director Edu, who worked for the club between 2012 and 2016.

Marquinhos is reportedly ‘out of Arteta’s plans,’ with Arsenal ‘evaluating the approaches made from clubs around South America and Europe.’

He is currently on international duty with Brazil’s pre-Olympic squad. Previous reports claimed his future would be decided after the tournament, with staying in North London being his preference. The transfer window in Brazil is open until March 7th.

It will be interesting to see if Marquinhos is convinced by the prospect of returning to his home country on an initial loan, with the potential for the move to become permanent.

In terms of other potential Arsenal departures, Arteta wants to keep most of his squad together and therefore not much is expected until the summer.

TEAMtalk noted on Tuesday that Barcelona have ‘made contact’ with Jorginho. They are looking to reach a pre-contract agreement with the midfielder so he can join on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Thomas Partey has also been linked with an exit for some time and could move on at the end of the campaign, while Eddie Nketiah is admired by Crystal Palace, but it’s unclear whether Arteta would be willing to sanction his sale.

